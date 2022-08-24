tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Now, Macy’s (NYSE: M) & Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) Slash Guidance Due to High Inventory

Story Highlights

U.S. retailers are struggling to judge consumers’ mood over the past few quarters. The latest victims of this trend are Macy’s and Nordstrom, who chose to lower their projections for Fiscal 2022.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have joined the bandwagon of U.S. retailers that have fallen prey to the shift in consumers spending preferences and economic uncertainties in the United States. The companies, which reported better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 30, 2022) on Tuesday, lowered their projections for the year, citing high inventory levels as their biggest problem.

Curtailed income during the pandemic period and a greater desire for leisure traveling post the easing of COVID-19 restrictions seem to have influenced consumers’ spending pattern a lot. Also, cost inflation, an economic slowdown in the U.S., high energy prices and supply-chain bottlenecks are other major spoilers.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest report, retail sales in the United States were unchanged, month-over-month, in July 2022 versus a 0.8% gain in June. The poor retail sales were despite an unchanged Consumer Price Index (CPI), for urban consumers, in July.

Amid this backdrop, it is evident that the operating environment for U.S. retailers is presently tough. Now, let us discuss Macy’s and Nordstrom’s revised projections for the full year and understand how they fared in Q2. 

Macy’s Projections for Fiscal 2022 Disappoint Stakeholders

Shares of this $5.2-billion retailer declined 1.21% in Tuesday’s extended trade after gaining 3.4% (to close at $19.31) in the normal trading session. Macy’s adjusted earnings in Q2 were $1 per share, above the consensus estimate of $0.86 per share. Revenues of $5.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion.

The bottom line declined 22.5% year-over-year and revenues declined 0.8%. The top-line story is underpinned by a 1.73% decline in the number of total estimated visits to Macy’s website in Q2. Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

The company’s Chairman and CEO, Jeff Gennette, opines that Macy’s is “well positioned to respond to changing consumer behaviors” and that consumers still prefer “Macy’s as a style source and leading gifting destination.”

For Fiscal 2022 (ending January 2023), Macy’s predicts revenue to be within the $24.34-$24.58 billion range and adjusted earnings to be $4-$4.20 per share. However, these projections are lower than the company’s previous forecast of $24.46-$24.7 billion range for revenues and $4.53-$4.95 per share for earnings.

The revision incorporates the impacts of the economic slowdown, lower spending by consumers, and high inventory levels. To address its inventory problems, the company is ready to mark down its products and resort to promotional actions. Notably, Macy’s merchandise inventory increased 7.3% year-over-year to $4.61 billion at the end of Q2.

Nordstrom Stock Declines on Weak Projections for Fiscal 2022

Shares of Nordstrom declined 14.2% in the extended trading session on Tuesday after the $3.7-billion retailer announced upbeat results for the second quarter and lowered projections for Fiscal 2022.

Earnings were $0.81 per share, above the consensus estimate of $0.80 per share. Revenues of $3.99 billion came in above the Street’s estimate of $3.96 billion. On a year-over-year basis, earnings per share grew 65.3%, and the top line expanded 11.9%. The increase of 19.41% in the number of total estimated visits to the company’s website supports the company’s top-line strength.

Notably, the company’s inventory was $2.4 billion at the end of Q2, up 9.9% year-over-year.

Nordstrom’s CEO Erik Nordstrom said that “customer traffic and demand decelerated significantly beginning in late June” and so the company is adjusting “plans and taking action to navigate this dynamic in the short term, including aligning inventory and expenses to recent trends.”

For Fiscal 2022, the company forecasts revenues to grow 5% to 7% year-over-year, compared to its previous expectation of growth within the 6%-8% range. Adjusted earnings are expected to be $2.30-$2.60 per share, below the $3.20-$3.50 per share range anticipated earlier.

Should You Buy Macy’s & Nordstrom Stocks Now?

If analysts and retail investors tracked by TipRanks are to be believed, a wait-and-watch approach for Macy’s and Nordstrom could be a good idea for prospective investors.

Analysts have a Hold consensus rating on Macy’s based on four Buys, six Holds, and three Sells. M’s average price target of $25.25 suggests 30.76% upside potential from the current level. Also, investor sentiment is Neutral on M stock.

For Nordstrom, analysts’ Hold consensus rating is based on two Buys, five Holds, and three Sells. JWN’s price target is $22.20, reflecting a downside risk of 4.31% from the current level. Meanwhile, investors have a Negative stance on JWN.

A pictorial representation of the two stocks is provided below.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on M

Will Macy’s New Retail Strategy Pay Off?
Market NewsWill Macy’s New Retail Strategy Pay Off?
1M ago
M
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
M
MU
These 3 Apparel Stocks Could Ride the Back-to-Office Wave
M
JWN
More M Latest News >

More News & Analysis on M

Will Macy’s New Retail Strategy Pay Off?
Market NewsWill Macy’s New Retail Strategy Pay Off?
1M ago
M
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
Market NewsThese Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
2M ago
M
MU
These 3 Apparel Stocks Could Ride the Back-to-Office Wave
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese 3 Apparel Stocks Could Ride the Back-to-Office Wave
3M ago
M
JWN
More M Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Poses a $1 Question
XELA
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
ASO
GDS
Moderna Rolls up Its Sleeves in the COVID-19 Booster Dose Race
MRNA
Meme Stock Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Secures Financing
BBBY
Whistleblower Claims Could Weaken Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) Battle Against Musk
TWTR
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 24: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquires myFitment to Enhance Automotive Parts Sales
EBAY
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Are Screaming for Attention
COIN
PYPL
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock: Expansion Plans Bolstered by $30B Landmark Agreement
INTC
More Market News >