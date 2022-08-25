tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Could Rise as the EV Maker Gears up for ES7, ET7 Deliveries

Story Highlights

Nio is ready to deliver its much-awaited ES7 model across China and the ET7 model to Europe. The deliveries of both these vehicles could boost Nio’s sales and help its stock rise.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc. (NIO) is preparing for deliveries of its most awaited ES7 five-seater SUV across China as well as the shipment of the first batch of ET7 full-size electric sedan to Europe. The demand for the new EV models could help NIO stock rebound from its year-to-date slump.

While the Chinese EV industry has faced production challenges owing to the COVID-19-related lockdowns and supply chain bottlenecks, Nio has managed to report strong auto delivery numbers both in the second quarter and the month of July.

Notably, Nio also offers a subscription-based battery swap option for its EVs. These are eligible for subsidy under China’s current subsidy policy for the new energy vehicle industry, which expires next year. This has also helped propel the demand for Nio’s autos in China.

Nio’s ES7 Ready for Delivery Across China

Nio’s ES7 model is based on the company’s latest technology platform, called NIO Technology 2.0. The SUV is slated to start delivery across the mainland beginning August 28.

On August 25, Nio began shipping the ES7 autos from its Hefei advanced manufacturing base to various locations in China. The company stated that deliveries will be allotted as per the order schedule and will depend on factors including production progress and distance to destination.

Nio’s ES7 comes in three variants, which are priced at RMB 468,000, RMB 526,000, and RMB 548,000, respectively, before subsidies.

Nio’s ET7 Starts Shipping to Europe

Nio’s flagship ET7 sedan has gained popularity in China and is being shipped for its first delivery to Europe. This year, the ET7 will be available in Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden. Nio hopes to witness a solid jump in vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter this year, once the EV deliveries begin in full swing across Europe.

Nio’s ET7 received permission for sale in Europe from the European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EWVTA) in April 2022. This is Nio’s second model to be sold in Europe following the success of ES8 last year in Norway. Details of ET7 variants and battery packs for Europe are not available at the time.

Is NIO a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Analysts on the Street remain highly optimistic about Nio stock. Recently, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu called Nio’s expansion efforts in overseas markets “underappreciated.” The analyst noted that the company’s expansion into European markets this year has not been fully acknowledged in its long-term growth potential.

Furthermore, Yu also noted that Nio’s CEO William Li was seen visiting its U.S. headquarters recently. During his visit, Li was also looking at probable store options to open Nio’s first store in San Francisco, which adds to the analyst’s optimism for NIO stock.

Yu has a Buy rating on NIO stock with a price target of $45, which implies a stellar 138.5% upside potential to current levels.

On TipRanks, NIO stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating with 11 unanimous Buys. The average Nio price target of $33.04 implies a whopping 75% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, NIO stock has lost 43.6% so far this year.

Ending Thoughts

Nio is well positioned to gain from the large EV shift across China and Europe. Moreover, the company also has plans to enter into battery production, which could solve the major supply challenge in manufacturing EVs. In 2024, Nio is expected to start producing in-house lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) and 4680-type batteries for both the NIO brand and other local EVs.

Meanwhile, NIO is preparing for its annual shareholder meeting scheduled for today. Shareholders are likely to vote on multiple topics. One of the most important updates that are awaited is on the short seller Grizzly Research. On June 28, Grizzly alleged that Nio uses its battery seller Weineng to balloon its revenue and net income. Although NIO has denied any wrongdoing, the company is undertaking a thorough investigation of the allegations. Shareholders await more clarity on the case in the annual meeting.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

