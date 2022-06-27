tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
NIO
DE:N3IA
GB:0A1K
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nio: Driving Toward a Secure Future? Wall Street Thinks So

Story Highlights

Wall Street is upbeat about Nio’s prospects. Let us see what makes it an attractive stock despite the current setbacks that are weighing on EV makers.

In this article:
In this article:
NIO
DE:N3IA
GB:0A1K

The supply-chain constraints that have been crippling world economics, aggravated by the COVID-related lockdown in Shanghai, have weighed heavily on automakers, particularly electric vehicle (EV) makers. Recently, Mizuho (MFG) Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh cooled down his estimates for a slew of EV companies for Q2 as the quarter comes to an end.

One of the EV companies to have its estimates cut by Rakesh was Nio (NIO), whose stock price has risen by around 37% this month thus far. The analyst trimmed his estimates for Q2-2022 revenues from RMB 9.8 billion to RMB 9.34 billion. This led to a trimming of the full year’s estimates as well, with full-year 2022 revenue estimates dropping to RMB 94 billion from RMB 94.4 billion.

Weakness in consumer buying trends is likely to be a headwind in the current quarter and is expected to remain an overhang in the second half of the year as well. Rakesh also lowered the stock’s price target to $48 from $55.

However, the analyst maintained a Buy rating on the stock, encouraged by the strong EV demand that is prevailing despite the higher prices and longer lead times. The second half of 2022 is expected to see some easing of supply-chain disruptions and greater capacities at foundries, leading to improved production of new models.

“Despite elevated macro risks, BEV (battery electric vehicle) could see strong 2H ramps as China re-opens and demand improves, with BEVs potentially up >55% 2H (over) 1H,” said Rakesh.

Nio’s new model —the ET7, is ramping up well, according to the analyst, who also believes that its upcoming new models, the ET5 and ES7, are on track to launch in the third quarter.

Rakesh was upbeat about Nio’s leading position in the premium EV segment. Moreover, technical expertise in battery technology and ADAS (advanced driver-assisted systems) protocols are expected to drive Nio’s growth.

Additionally, the analyst pointed out that Nio is also expanding globally, which can be a significant growth driver in the future.

Wall Street’s Take

All other Wall Street analysts are also bullish on Nio, with a Strong Buy rating based on 12 unanimous Buys. The average Nio price target is $36.52, which indicates 59% upside potential from current levels.

The Bottom Line

The easing of supply chains, lifting of China’s lockdowns, and regulatory approvals for Chinese stocks are expected to be positive catalysts to push Nio’s business forward, despite some near-term headwinds.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

goeasy Invests $40M in Canada Drives, Forms Strategic Partnership
Why Did Carnival Shares Jump 12% Despite Huge Q1 Miss?
CCL
AstraZeneca’s Enhertu Wins Approval in EU by CHMP
AZN
Spirit Airlines: Courtship in the Skies Continues
SAVE
ULCC
EVs Aren’t That Cheap Afterall; Here’s Why
F
GM
What Could This Top Insider’s Move Mean for Scholar Rock?
SRRK
Jobindex Lodges Antitrust Complaint Against “Google for Jobs”
GOOGL
Here’s What to Expect from These Large-Cap Stocks This Week
MU
STZ
Two AstraZeneca cancer treatments are approved in the European Union
GB:AZN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
NVR
COIN
In this article:
NIO
DE:N3IA
GB:0A1K

Latest News Feed

goeasy Invests $40M in Canada Drives, Forms Strategic Partnership
Why Did Carnival Shares Jump 12% Despite Huge Q1 Miss?
CCL
AstraZeneca’s Enhertu Wins Approval in EU by CHMP
AZN
Spirit Airlines: Courtship in the Skies Continues
SAVE
ULCC
EVs Aren’t That Cheap Afterall; Here’s Why
F
GM
What Could This Top Insider’s Move Mean for Scholar Rock?
SRRK
Jobindex Lodges Antitrust Complaint Against “Google for Jobs”
GOOGL
Here’s What to Expect from These Large-Cap Stocks This Week
MU
STZ
Two AstraZeneca cancer treatments are approved in the European Union
GB:AZN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
NVR
COIN