Nike Stock (NYSE:NKE): This Footwear King is a Marathon Runner

Nike (NYSE:NKE), the footwear king that’s largely been ignored this year, is now breaking out of the crowd and sending the short sellers packing. NKE stock was a runner today, and I’m bullish on it because its recently-released quarterly results indicate a surprisingly strong consumer.

You know Nike as the famous U.S. manufacturer of sneakers and other sports-focused apparel. It’s one of the biggest companies in the country, with a market cap of ~$146 billion.

Yet, with everybody and his uncle hyper-focused on AI and tech stocks, it seems that NKE stock has been left in the dust in 2023 so far. On the other hand, the stock gained nearly 7% today, so something bullish must be happening with Nike. So, is this a breakout or just a fake-out? Let’s find out!

This Analyst Might Regret His Nike Downgrade

In all fairness, it takes guts to publish a rating on a stock right before the company releases its earnings report. That’s what top-rated Jefferies analyst Randal Konik did several days ago, and he might end up changing his opinion in light of Nike’s just-released financial results.

Specifically, Konik downgraded Nike stock from Buy to Hold, citing concerns about ongoing pressure in the wholesale channel and challenges in China due to macroeconomic headwinds. In addition, the Jefferies analyst reduced his price target on Nike shares to $100.

NKE stock nearly hit $100 today, reaching a high of $99.47, so Konik might end up raising his price target in the near future. Still, I understand his concerns about consumer trends. Jefferies’ research found that 87% of U.S. consumers who are burdened by student debt expressed fears about being able to meet their monthly expenses. In response to this, 54% plan to reduce their spending on apparel and accessories, while 46% intend to cut their footwear expenses.

On the other hand, I suspect that consumers don’t always do what they say they’ll do in a survey. The allure of new Nike sneakers will, I imagine, be too strong for some consumers to resist, even if they’re financially strapped. Do Nike’s financial figures comport with my strong-consumer thesis, though?

Nike Scores with a Big Earnings Beat

The answer can be found in Nike’s earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024, which easily beat the Street’s expectations. In particular, Nike’s quarterly earnings per share of $0.94 were considerably higher than the analyst consensus estimate of $0.76 per share.

This doesn’t mean that Nike’s quarter was perfect, though. Nike generated quarterly revenue of $12.94 billion, which was only up 2% year-over-year. Furthermore, this result missed the consensus estimate by $60 million.

On the other hand, that’s not a huge miss, and 2% annualized sales growth for a retailer isn’t terrible during a time of persistent inflation. Evidently, shoppers continued to buy Nike’s products even after having to pay high rent, grocery, and utility bills. Moreover, Nike’s action plan for direct-to-consumer sales seems to be working out, as Nike Direct revenue rose 6% year-over-year.

All in all, Nike President and CEO John Donahoe should be proud of his company’s quarterly performance. “Q1 offered proof of what NIKE can deliver when we connect great innovation, great storytelling and great marketplace experiences to consumers,” he declared.

Is Nike Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, NKE comes in as a Moderate Buy based on 19 Buys, 10 Holds, and one Sell rating assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Nike price target is $121.80, implying 27.4% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell NKE stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Sam Poser of Williams Trading, with an average return of 24.57% per rating and a 77% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Nike Stock?

There’s a big-picture takeaway here, as Nike’s success indicates that the consumer is stronger than some skeptics might think it is. So, Konik’s cautionary commentary is duly noted, but I believe there’s no need to worry too much about Nike’s future prospects.

If you agree with me that Nike can succeed despite inflationary pressure on consumers, then now is a great time to consider NKE stock. Personally, I envision the stock revisiting $120 in the coming months (where it was in May) — and then, as they say, it’s off to the races.

Disclosure