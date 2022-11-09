Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Keen to Stream Live Sports to Attract Subscribers

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Keen to Stream Live Sports to Attract Subscribers

Story Highlights

As per a Wall Street Journal report, Netflix is interested in bringing live sports to its platform to enhance its business.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is reportedly interested in streaming live sports on its platform, as per a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that cited people familiar with the matter. The streaming giant recently bid for the ATP tennis tour’s streaming rights for some European countries, including France and the U.K., but pulled back later, said the WSJ report.

Netflix also contemplated bidding for other sporting events, including the U.K. rights to the Women’s Tennis Association and cycling competitions. The report added that Netflix executives have considered buying lower-profile leagues to avoid the expensive costs associated with the bidding of sports rights.

Streaming Giants Turn to Live Sports to Boost Business

Streaming giants are increasingly looking to gain access to sporting events to make their platforms attractive. For instance, Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Video has exclusive rights to the National Football League’s (NFL) Thursday Night Football games.

Earlier this year, Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV+ marked its foray into live sports when it won the exclusive rights to telecast two Friday Night Baseball games each week in the U.S. and eight countries. Similarly, in April 2022, Comcast’s (CMCSA) NBCUniversal reached a deal with Major League Baseball to stream a weekly game (scheduled on Sunday mornings) on its Peacock streaming service.

Is Netflix a Buy or Hold?

In a recent research report, Needham analyst Laura Martin listed a number of actions that Netflix should take to improve its competitive positioning.

These initiatives include the addition of an ad-driven streaming tier to maximize addressable market, the addition of sports and news content, bundling with other products to reduce churn, and the acquisition of an extensive film and TV content library. Martin has a Hold rating on NFLX stock.  

Netflix scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, 14 Holds, and four Sells. The average Netflix stock price prediction of $284.20 implies nearly 8% upside potential. Shares have declined over 56% year-to-date.

Conclusion

After losing subscribers for two consecutive quarters, Netflix added 2.41 million net subscribers in the third quarter. Live sports and other popular content could help Netflix retain existing subscribers and attract new ones to the platform.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on NFLX

National Association for Business Economics to hold a conference
The FlyNational Association for Business Economics to hold a conference
1d ago
W
Z
National Association for Business Economics to hold a conference
W
Z
Netflix to adapt video game ‘Gears of War’ into feature film, animated series
MSFT
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on NFLX

National Association for Business Economics to hold a conference
The FlyNational Association for Business Economics to hold a conference
1d ago
W
Z
National Association for Business Economics to hold a conference
The FlyNational Association for Business Economics to hold a conference
1d ago
W
Z
Netflix to adapt video game ‘Gears of War’ into feature film, animated series
The FlyNetflix to adapt video game ‘Gears of War’ into feature film, animated series
2d ago
MSFT
NFLX

Latest News Feed