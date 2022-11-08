MSFT vs. ORCL: Which Cloud Stock is Better?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

MSFT vs. ORCL: Which Cloud Stock is Better?

Story Highlights

Enterprise software and the cloud appear to be somewhat recession-resistant, but that doesn’t mean it will be all smooth sailing for every company in the space. Neither Microsoft nor Oracle looks like a bad long-term investment, but one looks slightly better in the near term.

Enterprise companies are preparing for a possible recession, with many companies laying off hundreds of employees. On some level, cloud stocks can be somewhat resistant to a recession, although their stocks may be less so. In this piece, we compared two large cap software and cloud stocks. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is a fraction of the size of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), but both have announced layoffs in the last few months. However, Oracle’s stock has significantly outperformed Microsoft’s over the last month, and a closer analysis reveals why.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft was one of only two losers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) during a red-hot October with record gains for the index, while Oracle was up roughly 28%. Microsoft management warned about slumping computer sales with their most recent earnings report. While the company’s Cloud business appears to be solid, its other segments are likely to slow during the expected economic downturn. Thus, a neutral rating appears appropriate at this time.

Historically, Microsoft has been able to weather downturns reasonably well, but the recent warning about computer sales placed last quarter’s 14% year-over-year profit decline into context. Computer sales fell nearly 20% year-over-year in the last quarter, which took a bite out of Microsoft’s Windows licensing business, although the strength of its Cloud business helped ease some of that pain.

Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure hold over 75% of the cloud market, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon. Additionally, Microsoft executives recently said gaming is “somewhat resilient” to economic weakness, as demonstrated by Microsoft having its best Xbox console calendar year ever in 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis.

Microsoft’s valuation has come down dramatically amid the current bear market, sending its P/E ratio down to around 24x. Between July 2020 and December 2021, Microsoft’s trailing P/E ratio was range-bound in the 35x to 40x range. Microsoft’s pullback was responsible for a significant chunk of the tech sector’s decline over the last week.

The three-year average P/E ratio for the tech sector is 37.5 times, although it’s currently trading at around 29x. The software industry as a whole is trading at a P/E ratio of around 48.6x versus its three-year average of 55.1x. Based on all these metrics, Microsoft looks undervalued, but given that a recession appears on tap, it puts everything into perspective.

What is the Price Target for MSFT Stock?

Microsoft has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 25 Buys, three Holds, and zero Sell ratings over the last three months. At $294.85, the average price target for Microsoft implies upside potential of 29.4%.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle has been performing much better than Microsoft over the last month. Additionally, the company is more of a pure play on cloud and enterprise software, meaning it has fewer areas that could be a drag in a down economy. Further, its valuation is roughly in line with its history despite its Cloud growth. Thus, a bullish rating appears appropriate for Oracle at this time.

When Oracle released its fourth-quarter earnings results in June, it showed a 22% increase in Cloud revenue year-over-year, which boosted its total revenue by 10% year-over-year on a constant-currency basis (5% unadjusted growth). In the most recently completed quarter, Oracle reported a 50% increase in Cloud revenue year-over-year, demonstrating its resiliency at a time when many parts of the economy are starting to struggle.

A Microsoft executive reported recently that customers weren’t holding back on cloud purchases despite the industry slowdown. Oracle appears to be enjoying an outsized benefit from this trend since it doesn’t have extra businesses that will take a hit during a downturn.

Valuation-wise, Oracle is trading at a trailing P/E ratio of around 36x, displaying solid momentum in light of its Cloud growth. In 2020, during the pandemic, Oracle’s P/E was around 15x to 20x. Given the company’s steady Cloud growth and its stock’s momentum, it looks like there is more upside in the near term.

What is the Price Target for ORCL Stock?

Oracle has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buy ratings, 12 Hold ratings, and one Sell rating over the last three months. At $88.38, the average price target for Oracle implies upside potential of 15.2%.

Conclusion: Bullish on Oracle, Neutral on Microsoft

It’s extremely difficult to choose between Oracle and Microsoft right now. Both Oracle and Microsoft are dividend stocks, and both are growing. However, Microsoft’s heft means slower growth from a much larger base, while Oracle enjoys much faster growth. In short, it could take time for Microsoft to return to its former glory, but Oracle’s Cloud business is soaring, potentially providing some upside left in the near term.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >