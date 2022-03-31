Micron is Processing Strong Revenues, Can it Continue?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Micron is Processing Strong Revenues, Can it Continue?

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a major player in the rapidly growing semiconductor sector. Despite a significant sell-off like most other semiconductor stocks over the last month due to macro issues and investor worries, the stock has risen about 12% in the last six months.

The corporation recently reported excellent fiscal second-quarter financial results, with both revenues and profitability surpassed analyst expectations. In addition, the firm provided a positive fiscal Q3 outlook, which explains the stock’s gain on Wednesday.

What do its Q2 Earnings Results Indicate?

Micron has been delivering substantial growth, especially over the past couple of years. The company’s Q2 2022 results crushed the market’s expectations by reporting a nearly 25% year-over-year surge in revenues. According to MU, revenues were primarily driven by robust performance across data centers.

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share increased 8.6% to $2.14 per share year-over-year.

In addition to the exceptional results, Micron’s guidance for the upcoming quarter thrilled the market. Adjusted revenue is expected to be in the range of $8.5-$8.9 billion, with adjusted earnings of $2.36 to $2.56 per share, which is higher than consensus projections of $8.06 billion and $2.21 per share, respectively.

The findings reveal that Micron is benefiting from a better price environment for both its NAND and DRAM memory products. Furthermore, as enterprises spend extensively in digital ecosystems to extend their cloud and hybrid platforms, Micron’s data center processors should continue to remain in high demand.

Wall Street’s Take

On TipRanks, Micron stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and one Hold. As for price targets, the average MU stock price prediction of $116.83 implies an almost 48% upside potential from the current level.

Bottom Line

Micron stock is all set to continue its rally in 2022, driven by the high demand for memory, storage, and advanced processors in the market. Further, Micron’s technological leadership across DRAM and NAND, 5G momentum, accelerating demand for data-center chips, strong financials, and, robust product portfolio should all help the company gain traction.

However, existing supply challenges and expectations of costs to rise could limit the upside in Micron stock to some extent.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure