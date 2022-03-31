Micron is Processing Strong Revenues, Can it Continue?

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a major player in the rapidly growing semiconductor sector. Despite a significant sell-off like most other semiconductor stocks over the last month due to macro issues and investor worries, the stock has risen about 12% in the last six months.

The corporation recently reported excellent fiscal second-quarter financial results, with both revenues and profitability surpassed analyst expectations. In addition, the firm provided a positive fiscal Q3 outlook, which explains the stock’s gain on Wednesday.

What do its Q2 Earnings Results Indicate?

Micron has been delivering substantial growth, especially over the past couple of years. The company’s Q2 2022 results crushed the market’s expectations by reporting a nearly 25% year-over-year surge in revenues. According to MU, revenues were primarily driven by robust performance across data centers.

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share increased 8.6% to $2.14 per share year-over-year.

In addition to the exceptional results, Micron’s guidance for the upcoming quarter thrilled the market. Adjusted revenue is expected to be in the range of $8.5-$8.9 billion, with adjusted earnings of $2.36 to $2.56 per share, which is higher than consensus projections of $8.06 billion and $2.21 per share, respectively.

The findings reveal that Micron is benefiting from a better price environment for both its NAND and DRAM memory products. Furthermore, as enterprises spend extensively in digital ecosystems to extend their cloud and hybrid platforms, Micron’s data center processors should continue to remain in high demand.

Wall Street’s Take

On TipRanks, Micron stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and one Hold. As for price targets, the average MU stock price prediction of $116.83 implies an almost 48% upside potential from the current level.

Bottom Line

Micron stock is all set to continue its rally in 2022, driven by the high demand for memory, storage, and advanced processors in the market. Further, Micron’s technological leadership across DRAM and NAND, 5G momentum, accelerating demand for data-center chips, strong financials, and, robust product portfolio should all help the company gain traction.

However, existing supply challenges and expectations of costs to rise could limit the upside in Micron stock to some extent.

