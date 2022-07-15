tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

META Stock Could Surge to $466, Says Tigress Financial

Story Highlights

Key metrics and qualitative theory support Tigress Financial’s bullish claim on Meta Platforms. If market efficiency holds, the stock could gain considerable value.

Financial research firm Tigress financial released a bombshell with its bullish analysis on Meta Platforms (META), stating that the stock might surge to $466, which implies an increase of 195%.

According to Tigress, Meta “remains well-positioned to benefit from the evolution of social commerce, commercial aspects, and future monetization potential of the Metaverse.”

Tigress’ analysis provides a valuable juxtaposition to Needham’s Laura Martin, who recently downgraded META stock from Outperform to Hold.

According to Martin: “We lower our estimates because we believe cost growth will far exceed revenue growth for the next two years.” In addition, Martin pointed out that Meta’s moat is diminishing, causing much concern for its stock.

Although Martin’s argument should be considered, I’m bullish and support Tigress Financial’s stance on Meta stock; here’s why.

Meta in the Current Market

BlackRock’s (BLK) iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) has Meta as one of its primary holdings, meaning that Meta is considered a high-quality stock with a robust balance sheet, a flying income statement, and dominant market share.

High-quality stocks such as Meta could be rare performers if a recession or stagflation had to occur because risk-aversion will likely cause the market’s liquidity to gravitate towards high-quality assets.

Furthermore, Meta is a “best-in-class” asset, as its presence in the technology market can’t be doubted. For example, the firm’s illustrious net income margin of 31.2% illustrates its pricing and bargaining power, which could sustain the company’s investors’ value accumulation.

Meta Platforms’ Earnings Prospects are Bright

Meta’s first-quarter results revealed a 7% year-over-year revenue increase as family app daily activity across its platforms rose 6%, and its ad impressions on its family apps surged 15% year-over-year.

According to the firm’s CEO and founder, Mark Zuckerberg: “We made progress this quarter across a number of key company priorities, and we remain confident in the long-term opportunities and growth that our product roadmap will unlock.”

Despite its maturity, Meta is still considered a secular growth company, which is conveyed by its five-year revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 31.6%. Secular growth stocks tend to brush off economic headwinds, making them exceptionally lucrative investments during uncertain times.

There’s been much concern that an economic contraction would dent Facebook’s advertising revenue as enterprise spending wanes. However, investors must bear in mind that the online advertising industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 11% from 2021-2026, according to a report from technavio.

This categorizes it as a high-growth domain. Moreover, Facebook is projected to own 24.1% of the ad-selling industry by 2023, which suggests that its segment earnings could be non-cyclical.

Lastly, Meta’s Beneish M-Score of -3.11 means that the firm is on the back of a period of conservative accounting practices. As such, Meta could likely surprise to the upside with a few of its following earnings releases.

Valuation Metrics Suggest Meta is Undervalued

Relative valuation metrics suggest that Meta stock is undervalued. The stock’s price-to-earnings ratio (12.4x) trades at a 55% discount to its five-year average, implying that Meta stock is trading below its cyclical peak.

Additionally, with a PEG ratio of 0.94x, the market underscores the company’s earnings-per-share growth, which leaves an earnings-driven value gap in play.

Another aspect that supports the claim that Meta is undervalued is the firm’s cash flow statement. Meta’s levered free cash flow has surged by 102% in the past year, and its price-to-cash-flow ratio is at a 58.3% discount to its five-year average, substantiating a theory that the market underscores Meta’s cash-flow-generating abilities.

Lastly, out of most of the big technology stocks, Meta seems the most reasonably priced if judged on its price-to-earnings ratio. Thus, it’s valid to conclude that the stock stacks up impressively from a peer-analysis vantage point.

Wall Street’s Take on Meta Platforms

Turning to Wall Street, Meta Platforms earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 29 Buys, seven Holds, and two Sell ratings assigned in the past three months. The average META stock price target of $265.86 implies 68.2% upside potential.

Concluding Thoughts – Tigress Financial May be Right

Meta has lost more than half of its market value since the turn of the year. However, the firm’s fundamentals remain robust and quantitative metrics suggest that it’s an undervalued stock. As such, Tigress Financial could be correct in predicting that the stock might surge soon.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Affirm Shares Rise 5% on New Partnership
AFRM
Bank of America Hauled up by Regulators to Pay Fine
BAC
Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY

Latest News Feed

Affirm Shares Rise 5% on New Partnership
AFRM
Bank of America Hauled up by Regulators to Pay Fine
BAC
Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY