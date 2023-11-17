Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META) Secures a Spot in the “Perfect 10” List

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META) Secures a Spot in the “Perfect 10” List
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META) Secures a Spot in the “Perfect 10” List

Story Highlights

Meta Platforms stock has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks. It may present a promising opportunity for investors with long-term horizons

TipRanks offers a convenient way to identify stocks that have a greater potential to yield returns surpassing market averages with the help of the Top Smart Score Stocks tool. Yesterday, the social media and technology giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was added to the “Perfect 10” list.

This tool assesses a stock’s potential using eight crucial factors and assigns a rating from 1 to 10. Notably, stocks rated with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a significant margin. 

Here’s Why META Stock Boasts a Perfect Score on TipRanks

Meta has had a stronghold in the social media market for several years with the help of its platforms, Facebook and Instagram. Furthermore, the introduction of new features on these platforms, such as Threads and Reels, reflects Meta’s ability to ensure user engagement and meet growing competition.

Also, the improving advertising market scenario and increased engagement of the younger generation on social platforms are anticipated to boost Meta’s advertising revenues. In addition to this, the company’s initiatives to expand its user base by utilizing generative AI are promising.

During Meta’s Connect conference in late September, the company introduced new AI features, including AI stickers and AI-based image editing, across its suite of apps and devices. Additionally, the company revealed Meta AI, an advanced chat assistant available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram in the United States. It is worth highlighting that META recently launched two new AI-powered video editing tools, Emu Video and Emu Edit, for Facebook and Instagram.

Last week, analyst Justin Post from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Meta stock with a price target of $384. The analyst is optimistic about the company’s recent partnership with Amazon (AMZN), under which users of the Facebook and Instagram platforms will be able to shop directly from the promoted Amazon ads. Post reiterated a Buy rating on Meta stock with a price target of $384.

Additionally, Post believes this collaboration has the potential to boost conversions, gather more primary user data, elevate user involvement, and accelerate the monetization process for Meta’s messaging assets.

Is Meta a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Overall, Meta scores Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on 36 Buys versus just one Hold rating. The average price target of $384.62 implies a 15.1% upside potential from the current level. The stock has gained a massive 167.9% so far in 2023.

Ending Note

The company’s efforts to enhance its apps with generative AI and its strong market position help drive confidence in Meta’s future trajectory. Further, analysts are bullish on the stock and are looking for further upside in its share price.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META) Secures a Spot in the “Perfect 10” List
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >