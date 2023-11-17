Meta (NASDAQ:META) Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Push User Engagement

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Meta (NASDAQ:META) Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Push User Engagement
Market News

Meta (NASDAQ:META) Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Push User Engagement

Story Highlights

Meta Platforms unveiled two new AI-powered video editing tools, Emu Video and Emu Edit, for Facebook and Instagram.

The social media and technology giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) unveiled two new AI-powered video editing tools, Emu Video and Emu Edit, for Facebook and Instagram. The move is part of Meta’s efforts to enhance user engagement across its family of apps as it faces heightened competition from other social media platforms. 

Emu Video generates high-resolution, four-second-long videos when given input, including text-only, photo, or image along with a description. With Emu Edit, users can easily edit videos using text prompts. It enables users to edit specific parts or the entire picture, change backgrounds, and adjust colors and shapes, and more. 

Notably, these new AI-powered tools are based on Emu, the company’s first foundational model for image generation.

Meta Going All-in On AI

Meta is going all in on AI (Artificial Intelligence) to drive user engagement and, in turn, its financials. Notably, the introduction of AI functionalities into its family of apps follows Meta’s Connect conference held in September. During the conference, Meta introduced various innovative AI features, such as AI stickers and AI-powered image editing. Additionally, Meta launched Broadcast Channels and unveiled Meta AI, an advanced conversational assistant now available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram in the United States.

With Meta’s AI-driven creativity tools, the company is successfully resonating with users, as evidenced by robust engagement trends across its suite of applications. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized during the Q3 conference call that a staggering 3.9 billion individuals utilize at least one of Meta’s apps every month.

While Meta is effectively enhancing user engagement, it is strategically employing AI-powered features for advertisers to improve monetization. As Meta is leveraging its AI capabilities, let’s look at what analysts recommend for its shares.

Is Meta Stock Expected to Go Up?

Meta stock has risen significantly on a year-to-date basis (up over 177%). However, analysts’ average price target suggests further upside potential. 

Meta Platforms stock has received 36 Buy and one Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Further, the average META stock price target of $384.62 implies an upside potential of 15.09% from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Meta (NASDAQ:META) Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Push User Engagement
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >