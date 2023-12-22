MercadoLibre Stock (NASDAQ:MELI) May Face Valuation Headwinds after 77% Rally

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Avergaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
MercadoLibre Stock (NASDAQ:MELI) May Face Valuation Headwinds after 77% Rally
Stock Analysis & Ideas

MercadoLibre Stock (NASDAQ:MELI) May Face Valuation Headwinds after 77% Rally

Story Highlights

MercadoLibre’s 77% year-to-date rally raises concerns about potential valuation headwinds.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) stock has surged 77% year-to-date, leveraging its status as the “Amazon of Latin America” to tap into the region’s untapped market potential. Despite my bullish stance on MELI stock since early 2022, the recent prolonged rally raises concerns about potential valuation headwinds. Although sustained growth is anticipated, the current price levels suggest overvaluation, signaling caution for prospective investors. Thus, I have now switched my stance on MELI stock to neutral.

My previous MELI ratings.

Meli is at the Forefront of Latin America’s E-commerce Growth

Emerging at the forefront of Latin America’s e-commerce and online marketplace, MercadoLibre enjoys several advantages. Notably, the company is navigating through an expansive growth terrain within an untapped market. Remember the days of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) consistently growing by 30% over the past decade? Well, that pretty much mirrors what MercadoLibre is experiencing today.

With a population surpassing 670 million and no contender developing an e-commerce, logistics, and fintech nexus as all-encompassing as MercadoLibre’s, the company is strategically poised to continue its reign and perpetuate mighty growth for the foreseeable future. To offer some perspective, the company boasts impressive five and 10-year revenue compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 57.4% and 40.5%, respectively. Yes, you read that right; MercadoLibre’s growth has even kicked into a higher gear in recent years.

One might attribute this phenomenon to the pandemic-induced surge in e-commerce and fintech adoption, but that only scratches the surface. This is underscored by the fact that, even with the pandemic firmly in the rearview mirror, MercadoLibre’s top line maintains its upward trajectory, displaying no indications of deceleration. In its latest Q3-2023 results, MercadoLibre escalated its gross merchandise value (GMV) by an impressive 59% on an FX-neutral basis, clocking in at $11.4 billion.

Q3-2023 Earnings Presentation

The items peddled on its platform totaled a whopping 357 million, marking a 26% upswing compared to the previous year and culminating in the company attaining record quarterly revenues of $3.8 billion. This not only signifies a remarkable 69% year-over-year increase on an FX-neutral basis, but it also indicates an acceleration from last year’s (Q3-2022) revenue growth of 61% and the preceding quarter’s growth of 57%. Furthermore, it indicates an acceleration both from its five and 10-year historical averages.

It’s also worth noting that MercadoLibre’s fantastic revenue growth is being powered by the company’s monstrous growth within its fintech segment, which has been capitalizing on Latin America’s unbanked population. Total Payment Volumes (TPV) processed within MercadoLibre’s ecosystem totaled $47.3 billion in Q3, marking a staggering year-over-year increase of 121% on an FX-neutral basis.

Economies of Scale Fueling Margin Expansion

MercadoLibre’s remarkable expansion has not only driven significant revenue growth but has also propelled a robust upward trajectory in profit margins. In a fashion reminiscent of Amazon’s early days, where the retail industry’s slim margins collided with substantial reinvestment, MercadoLibre initially operated with ultra-thin margins.

For context, MercadoLibre’s EBITDA and net income margins back in Fiscal Year 2018 were -1.7% and -2.5%, respectively. However, its LTM (Last Twelve Months) EBITDA and net income margins now stand at 18.5% and 7.5%, respectively, with scale favoring improving unit economics. As a result, MercadoLibre’s LTM net income has grown at a CAGR of 103.6% over the past five years – essentially doubling every year.

MELI’s Valuation Has Reached Worrisome Levels

Undoubtedly, MercadoLibre has displayed remarkable revenue and earnings growth, a trend that has seamlessly translated into an impressive surge in its stock performance. Previously, my bullish stance on the stock stemmed from this extraordinary potential embedded in the company’s vigorous growth trend. Today, however, I find myself adopting a more cautious outlook. Specifically, I believe that the stock’s explosive rally has resulted in MELI trading at a rather worrisome valuation.

Based on the company’s 9M-2023 results and ongoing momentum, Wall Street expects that the company will achieve an EPS of $22.67 in Fiscal Year 2023. This implies shares a hefty forward P/E of 70.5.

Nevertheless, the market seems willing to pay such a premium due to MercadoLibre’s sensational earnings growth. The $22.67 estimate itself equates to a year-over-year growth of nearly 138%. Still, it’s crucial to recognize that this valuation prices in a sustained acceleration in growth over the coming years.

In fact, Wall Street analysts’ average MELI price target of $1,706.11 implies an upside potential of only 7.6%, as per the image below. This essentially means that the current price already reflects the company’s growth potential.

Consequently, there is minimal margin of safety for existing shareholders. Should the company’s earnings maintain their pattern of doubling annually in the medium term, as observed in the past five years, buying MELI stock, even at its present valuation, could be worthwhile. However, it is essential to acknowledge that any misstep or deceleration in earnings growth could leave current shareholders vulnerable, exposing them to significant downside risk.

Takeaway: MELI’s P/E Ratio Comes with Bold Expectations

MercadoLibre’s meteoric rise in the Latin American market, fueled by robust growth in e-commerce and fintech, has been undeniably impressive. However, the recent surge in stock prices raises concerns about potential overvaluation. While the company continues to demonstrate remarkable revenue and earnings growth, investors should exercise caution, as the current P/E ratio comes with bold expectations. The market’s optimism hinges on sustained acceleration, but this leaves a minimal margin of safety for shareholders. Consequently, my stance on MELI stock has shifted to neutral, urging caution to prospective investors.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
MercadoLibre Stock (NASDAQ:MELI) May Face Valuation Headwinds after 77% Rally
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >