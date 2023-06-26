Lucid Stock (NASDAQ:LCID): Ride Along an Electrifying Aston Martin Deal

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Lucid Stock (NASDAQ:LCID): Ride Along an Electrifying Aston Martin Deal

Story Highlights

Could a collaboration with the maker of James Bond’s favorite car send Lucid Group stock notably higher? It’s possible as Lucid strikes a deal and stands to net hundreds of millions of dollars, all while powering a new generation of ultra-luxurious electrified vehicles.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) stock hasn’t been in the fast lane during the past year. However, now you can ride along as Lucid strikes a deal with luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin, which should benefit both companies. I am bullish on LCID stock because a turnaround looks overdue, and Lucid Group finally has a catalyst that might send the share price higher.

California-headquartered Lucid Group makes electric vehicles (EVs) that discerning drivers might call luxurious. So, it only makes sense that Lucid would choose to partner with another high-end automaker.

However, hardly anyone could have anticipated that Lucid Group with collaborate with a carmaker in the United Kingdom. Still, it makes perfect sense since automakers around the world are looking to electrify their vehicles — and if any EV startup can help out right now, it’s Lucid Group.

LCID Stock Jumps on News of Aston Martin Partnership

You know those flashy, ultra-fast cars that movie hero James Bond drives? Those cars are legendary, and they’re manufactured by British automaker Aston Martin. Of course, Bond insists on the ultimate luxury driving experience, so Aston Martin’s cars appeal to high-end buyers.

Meanwhile, Lucid Group has evidently had international ambitions for a while now. In particular, Lucid seeks to make a move into China’s potentially lucrative EV market. That’s a bold plan for a company with an $11 billion market cap, but then, Lucid Group’s management apparently isn’t afraid to delve into new fields and geographies.

Nevertheless, it’s surprising to learn about Lucid Group’s new partnership with Aston Martin. At the very least, it looks like the market was pleasantly surprised, as LCID stock jumped by as much as 15% this morning (before pulling back), and Aston Martin (GB:AML) stock leaped by a double-digit percentage as well. Clearly, financial traders envision both companies benefiting from this collaboration.

Lucid Group stock likely has plenty of room to run to the upside, as it was a $20 stock not very long ago (now near $5.60). Could today’s price action be the start of a multi-month rally? Let’s delve into the details of the headline-grabbing deal and decide whether LCID stock might shift into a higher gear this summer.

Lucid Group Could Gain $450 Million

It’s easy to figure out what Aston Martin will get out of this partnership. After a challenging 2022, Aston Martin is probably ready to try something new – specifically, joining the EV revolution. Yet, it’s not easy for an old automaker to venture into a modern trend. That’s where Lucid Group enters into the picture, as it will supply “state-of-the-art electric vehicle powertrain and battery systems” to Aston Martin.

Now, the surprising partnership is starting to make sense. Furthermore, Bloomberg made an astute observation – Lucid Group and Aston Martin are “both backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.” That’s likely not a coincidence.

What does Lucid Group stand to gain from this deal, though? The answer is cash and shares that collectively are worth hundreds of millions of dollars. According to a report from Reuters, Aston Martin “will make cash payments and issue 28.4 million new ordinary shares” to Lucid Group; these are “worth together about $232 million.”

I wouldn’t go so far as to call the $232 million worth of cash and Aston Martin shares a lifeline for Lucid Group. However, it’s a very welcome financial infusion for Lucid, no doubt. Maybe, Lucid Group can use this capital to shore up its balance sheet or to pursue its planned venture in China.

Is LCID Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, LCID stock comes in as a Moderate Buy based on four Buys, two Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average Lucid Group stock price target is $8.17, implying 44.7% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell LCID stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), with an average return of 51.85% per rating and a 100% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider LCID Stock?

Analysts aren’t full-on bullish about Lucid Group, but the collaboration with Aston Martin could change their minds. After all, $450 million in cash and Aston Martin shares could certainly change Lucid’s financials in the coming quarters.

I’ll admit LCID is still risky, as the company is a start-up business in a crowded EV field. Nevertheless, I feel it’s a good time to consider Lucid Group stock because there’s room for further upside in this share price rally, and the deal with Aston Martin looks like a win-win for practically everyone involved.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on LCID

Lucid Charges Up On Teaming Up with Aston Martin
Market NewsLucid Charges Up On Teaming Up with Aston Martin
8h ago
LCID
Lucid Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
LCID
Lucid Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
LCID
More LCID Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LCID

Lucid Charges Up On Teaming Up with Aston Martin
Market NewsLucid Charges Up On Teaming Up with Aston Martin
8h ago
LCID
Lucid Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyLucid Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
11d ago
LCID
Lucid Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyLucid Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
12d ago
LCID
More LCID Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >