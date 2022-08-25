tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

JPMorgan says the S&P 500 could return 15% by year’s end — Here are 2 stocks the banking giant likes

Let’s talk about inflation. The big news on that front was the slow-down in the rate at which prices were accelerating, from 9.1% annualized in June to 8.5% in July. While still running hot, it was definitely a move in the right direction, and some market watchers have been openly speculating that it portend further reductions in the rate of price increases going forward.

That’s an important point, as high inflation has prompted the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at the highest pace in decades. While this is a central bank’s key move against inflation, it also increases the risk of recession.

Covering the overall situation, JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “We maintain that inflation will resolve on its own as distortions fade and that the Fed has over-reacted with 75 basis point hike[s]. We will likely see a Fed pivot, which is positive for cyclical assets…”

Kolanovic believes there will be no global recession – and he is confident enough to posit a 4,800 target level for S&P 500 by year’s end – a 15% gain from current levels.

Turning Kolanovic’s outlook into tangible recommendations, JPM analysts are pounding the table on two stocks, with these pros seeing double-digit upside potential in store. We ran the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street’s analysts have to say about them.

Westlake Corporation (WLK)

We will start with Westlake, one of the world’s major chemicals companies, with business and production facilities located across North America, Europe, and East Asia. The company’s products are olefins and vinyls, and Westlake supplies products, like plastic wraps, that impact our everyday lives. Westlake is also an important supplier of medical-grade plastics and commonly used chemicals such as chlorine. The company’s output reaches approximately 40 billion pounds of product annually.

Westlake’s product lines are full essential materials, and the company’s revenues and earnings have been climbing steadily for the past several quarters. In 2Q22, Westlake’s revenue hit $448 million, up 39% year-over-year. Earnings, however, fell y/y, from $25.1 million to $16.4 million.

The company’s cash flows were also down, although still sound at $120.9 million in quarterly cash from operations and $19.6 million quarterly distributable cash flow. The cash flow supported Westlake’s decision to increase the share repurchase authorization by $500 million, and to bump up the common share dividend payment by 20%, to 36 cents per share.

In his coverage of WLK for JPMorgan, 5-star analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas compares Westlake to its competitors and sees it in a favorable position.

“We see no reason why the gap between Westlake, on the one hand, and Olin and Dow, on the other, should not close to a degree. Dow offers more than a 5% dividend yield, and Olin is likely to repurchase about 20% of its outstanding shares in 2022, which differentiate the two companies from Westlake. All three companies have very strong balance sheets, and Westlake has an estimated 2023 free cash flow yield of 17%,” Zekauskas explained.

To this end, Westlake gives WLK an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating to go along with this bullish outlook, and quantifies it with a $135 price target to indicate potential for 22% upside in the year head. (To watch Zekauskas’ track record, click here)

The JPMorgan view represents the bulls on Westlake, but Street is clearly split on this stock. The 12 recent analyst reviews on record break down to 6 Buys, 5 Holds, and 1 Sell – for a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The shares are priced at $110.02, and their price target, averaging $127.36, implies an upside of 16% on the one-year time frame. (See WLK stock forecast on TipRanks)

ZTO Express (ZTO)

One thing that the digital economy has made clear is that deliver – and especially, express delivery – is still a vital service. In a way, delivery companies have helped to enable the digital economy, by providing the connecting link between online retail and real-world customers. ZTO Express lives in that niche, where it holds a 20%-plus market share in the Chinese express delivery market, and is described as a ‘key enabler’ of China’s e-commerce sector.

As befits a leading firm in a growing market with a large customer base – China has some 800 million connected internet users – ZTO has seen steady year-over-year gains in revenues for the past several years. In the most recent quarter, 2Q22, the company’s top line of $1.29 billion was up some 18% from the year-ago quarter. Diluted net earnings, at 33 cents per American depositary share, were up 42% y/y.

These solid financial numbers were supported by sound business fundamentals. The company had over 30,900 pickup and deliveries as of June 30 this year, and Q2 total parcel volume, at 6.2 million, was up 7.5% from 2Q21.

Analyst Lin Chen, covering the stock for JPMorgan, gives ZTO shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a 12-month price target of $35 that implies an upside of ~39%. (To watch Chen’s track record, click here)

Supporting this outlook, Chen says, “We believe ZTO’s more established logistics infrastructure will enable market share gains amid industry-wide service disruption caused by lockdowns and logistics constraints, as evidenced by ZTO’s strongest quarterly market share gain (2ppt) since 4Q19…”

The unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on ZTO shows that Wall Street has definitely aligned with the bulls here – all four of the recent analyst reviews on the shares are positive. The stock is selling for $25.24, and it has an average price target of $36.53 for ~45% upside potential in the coming year. (See ZTO stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on WLK

Westlake to Acquire Hexion’s Global Epoxy Business for $1.2B; Shares Rise 2.7%
Market NewsWestlake to Acquire Hexion’s Global Epoxy Business for $1.2B; Shares Rise 2.7%
9M ago
WLK
Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens
ACN
KKR
Westlake Chemical Snaps up Boral’s North American Building Products Units For $2.15B
WLK
More WLK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WLK

Westlake to Acquire Hexion’s Global Epoxy Business for $1.2B; Shares Rise 2.7%
Market NewsWestlake to Acquire Hexion’s Global Epoxy Business for $1.2B; Shares Rise 2.7%
9M ago
WLK
Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens
Stock Analysis & IdeasMonday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens
1y ago
ACN
KKR
Westlake Chemical Snaps up Boral’s North American Building Products Units For $2.15B
Market NewsWestlake Chemical Snaps up Boral’s North American Building Products Units For $2.15B
1y ago
WLK
More WLK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Here’s the Reason Behind Marvell Stock’s (NASDAQ: MRVL) After-Hours Leg Down
MRVL
Stock Market Today – Thursday, August 25: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Dollar Stores Report Earnings; Why One Stock is Better than the Other
DG
DLTR
Will Aurora Cannabis’ (NASDAQ:ACB) Bevo Acquisition Improve Its Profitability?
ACB
Peloton is Down Big Post Q4 Report: Demand is Slowing Down
PTON
Stage Is Set for Dell’s (NYSE:DELL) Q2 Earnings; Here’s What to Expect
DELL
Former CEO Just Loaded up on Nikola Stock (NASDAQ:NKLA)
NKLA
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
ADSK
FATE
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock in Spotlight after Two More Crypto Deals
MA
More Market News >