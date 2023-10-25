JPM vs. BAC: Which Bank Stock is the Better Buy?

In this piece, I evaluated two big bank stocks, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), using TipRanks’ comparison tool to determine which is the better Buy. A deeper analysis reveals both could be excellent dividend plays, although one appears to also be trading far below what it’s worth.

JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the U.S. based on asset size, followed by Bank of America. Both banks provide financial and investment banking services.

JPMorgan shares are up 7.6% year-to-date and 18.5% over the last 12 months, but they hit the skids over the last three months, falling 9%. On the other hand, Bank of America stock has plummeted 22.3% year-to-date, bringing its 12-month decline to 25.9%. Virtually all of Bank of America’s plunge has come in the last three months, and the stock is down 5% over the last five trading days.

With such a massive difference in stock-price performance, a closer look is needed to see whether the year-to-date sell-off in Bank of America is warranted — either to bring its valuation in line with those of other big banks or to account for a higher level of risk or other issues.

We’ll look at both banks’ price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios to compare their valuations and gauge them against that of their industry. For comparison, the U.S. banking industry is trading at a P/E of 7.5 versus its three-year average of 11.5.

Given the unique aspects of the banking industry, we’ll also compare their price-to-book (P/B) ratios for additional valuation insight. Higher P/B ratios suggest higher expected earnings growth with low-risk profiles. Ideally, the P/B ratio shouldn’t be higher than 1.0, which also happens to be the sector median P/B ratio at the moment.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

At a P/E of 8.5 and a P/B of 1.4, JPMorgan Chase is trading at a premium to its industry. On the one hand, a high level of economic uncertainty has caused other big banks to cut jobs and restrained the positive response to JPMorgan’s recent earnings beat. However, on the other hand, JPM’s track record of annual dividend increases makes it an attractive dividend stock for these uncertain times, suggesting a long-term bullish view may be appropriate.

First, JPMorgan Chase pays a respectable dividend of 3% and has boosted its dividend payments every year since 2011. Unfortunately, the high level of economic uncertainty could mean stock-price gains are unlikely in the near term, which would make dividends even more important.

Interestingly, after the recent drop, JPMorgan Chase isn’t far off from oversold territory, with its relative strength index of 35. Anything below 30 means a stock is oversold and, perhaps, due for a rally.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase smashed earnings estimates in its most recent release, coming in at $4.33 per share versus the $3.95 per share that had been expected. Thus, the bank is clearly in a solid position despite the economic uncertainty.

What is the Price Target for JPM Stock?

JPMorgan Chase has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys, six Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $173.83, the average JPMorgan Chase stock price target implies upside potential of 23.1%.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

At a P/E of 7.2 and a P/B of 0.8, Bank of America is trading not only at a discount to its industry but also at a historically low valuation based on its own P/E. This ultra-low valuation and the bank’s attractive dividend suggest a bullish view may also be appropriate.

Over the course of this year, Bank of America’s P/E has plunged to the lowest level it has been over the last seven years. In fact, the previous low was in the neighborhood of 8.2, which hit at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The bank’s current P/B is also the lowest it has been since 2017, except for briefly at the beginning of the pandemic.

Given Bank of America’s staying power and financial health, it certainly isn’t going anywhere, so the current valuation may offer a rare buying opportunity. In fact, at 31.4, Bank of America’s RSI is even closer to oversold territory than JPMorgan’s.

Like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America also beat earnings estimates in the third quarter, coming in at 90 cents per share versus the 83 cents that had been expected due to higher-than-expected interest income.

Finally, Bank of America pays a very attractive dividend yield of 3.8% and has raised its dividend annually for the last nine years, making it an excellent dividend play as well.

What is the Price Target for BAC Stock?

Bank of America has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, six Holds, and two Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $33.89, the average Bank of America stock price target implies upside potential of 33.1%.

Conclusion: Long-Term Bullish on JPM and BAC

Both Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase look like excellent dividend plays during this time of economic uncertainty. As a result, they both look like solid long-term buy-and-hold positions.

However, if I had to pick a winner, it would be Bank of America due to its ultra-low valuation, which makes it look like too good of a deal to pass up at current levels.

