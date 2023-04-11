JEPI ETF: Here’s What Technical Indicators Reveal

With a stellar dividend yield of 11.43% and monthly payouts, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is a compelling ETF (Exchange Traded Fund). While JEPI is an attractive income investment, TipRanks’ technical analysis tool signals a Buy on JEPI near its current levels.

JEPI’s price bounced back after taking support near $51.8. Further, based on its price being above its 20-and 50-day EMA (exponential moving averages), the current trend is bullish.

JEPI’s 50-day exponential moving average is $53.30, while the ETF’s price is $54.45, making it a Buy.

While moving averages make JEPI a Buy, its RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 63.21, implying a Neutral signal. Furthermore, it faces immediate resistance at the $55.17 and $55.88 levels, which happen to be recent swing highs (refer to the graph below).

What’s the Prediction for the JEPI ETF?

JEPI is a Buy based on TipRanks’ easy-to-read summary signals (which combine the moving averages and the technical indicators into a single, summarized call).

While JEPI is on an uptrend, it has further upside potential based on the consensus view of over 2K analysts. Per the recommendations of 1,714 analysts, the 12-month average JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF price target of $60.66 implies 11.41% upside potential.

The JEPI ETF has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Among the 1,714 analysts providing ratings on 117 holdings of JEPI, 64.53% have given a Buy rating, 32.09% have assigned a Hold rating, and 3.38% have given a Sell rating.

JEPI’s focus on fundamentally strong stocks to generate monthly income, an inflation-beating yield, and a low expense ratio of 0.35% make it an attractive investment.

