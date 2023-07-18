Is Delta Air Lines Stock (NYSE:DAL) the Ticket to Quick Profits?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Delta Air Lines Stock (NYSE:DAL) the Ticket to Quick Profits?

Story Highlights

Although economic overhangs might eventually present troubles for Delta Air Lines, for the near-term framework, DAL stock appears compelling because of ongoing ‘revenge travel’ sentiments.

As a long-term destination for investors’ portfolios, brewing economic concerns might raise questions over Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock. However, if you’re seeking a ticket to quick profits, the airliner – which recently released encouraging results for its second quarter – may be quite intriguing. As a near-term trade, I am bullish on DAL stock.

Robust Earnings Print Sends DAL Stock Flying

Understandably, few industries suffered quite as much as the airliners following the imposition of the COVID-19 disaster. Of course, Delta seeks to overcome that pain, and its recent Q2 print helped spark credibility.

As TipRanks reporter Shrilekha Pethe noted, Delta posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.68, representing a leap of 86% on a year-over-year basis. It also easily surpassed analysts’ consensus EPS target of $2.40. Further, Delta rang up operating revenue of $14.6 billion, up 19% year-over-year. As well, this tally beat the consensus estimate calling for $14.4 billion in sales.

Significantly, management raised its Fiscal Year 2023 earnings outlook, now expecting a range between $6 to $7 per share. Moreover, the leadership team anticipates revenue rising between 17% and 20% year-over-year. Pethe also pointed out that in Q3, “DAL has projected earnings between $2.20 and $2.50 per share while revenues are likely to rise between 11% and 14%.”

In fairness, the rise in DAL stock was short-lived, popping higher on the opening bell of July 13 but fading afterward. Last week, Delta shares fell nearly 3%. It’s possible that DAL incurred a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news dynamic. Nevertheless, as a short-term trading idea, the airliner might make sense.

Not to mention, on TipRanks, DAL stock has a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating. This indicates strong potential for the stock to outperform the broader market.

The Fed Provides Some Cover for Consumer Behaviors

Since the beginning of last year and moving into the present, the Federal Reserve has dominated business headlines. Due to the excesses of the pandemic response, policymakers have the unenviable task of unwinding the easy money policy with hawkish interest rate hikes. However, the Fed’s efforts to facilitate gentle disinflation may provide temporary short-term cover for consumer behaviors.

To be clear, policymakers might not succeed in achieving gentle disinflation. Typically, a hawkish policy tends to slow business activity due to the associated higher borrowing costs. However, what’s relatively clear is that the Fed will not hammer the economy with a multiple-percentage-point rate hike. Instead, it will go with a gradual approach. Therefore, the crimping of consumer sentiment probably won’t happen immediately, which benefits DAL stock.

Put another way, the almost-carefree nature by which Americans racked up household debt to record levels – including $930 billion in credit card debt – is still prevalent. Cynically, that’s good news for DAL stock because it also suggests that revenge travel (the phenomenon where people seek out vacations that were put on hold because of the pandemic) remains a powerful catalyst.

Indeed, multiple news sources and editorials point to revenge travel as an overriding consumer influencer. Plus, with basically all international areas – with few exceptions – open for tourism, this framework should benefit DAL stock. After all, the underlying enterprise represents a key player in global itineraries.

The Market Offers an Attractive Discount

Aside from the solid Q2 earnings print and positive consumer sentiment, DAL stock offers another element for short-term speculators to think about — an attractive discount.

Right now, the market prices DAL stock at a forward (projected) earnings multiple of 7.63. In contrast, the air transport sector’s average forward multiple stands at a much loftier 14x. Therefore, investors may do well bidding up Delta stock compared to hot-running enterprises.

In fairness, when a company carries a very low multiple, a risk exists that it’s actually a value trap. However, in Delta’s case, it might be a credible discount. Again, consumer sentiment for the near term is relatively robust. Also, the Fed will try to engineer a soft landing, which means that for the next few months, DAL could fly higher.

Is Delta Air Lines Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, DAL stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys, zero Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average DAL stock price target is $59.47, implying 22.95% upside potential.

The Takeaway: DAL Stock Has a Window of Opportunity

With the Fed’s intention of curbing runaway inflation, the longer-term narrative for DAL stock is questionable. However, for those seeking quick upside, the airliner offers an arguably enticing argument. Since consumers are still willing to open their wallets to exercise their revenge travel sentiments, DAL could theoretically bounce higher. As well, the company’s shares trade at a very attractive forward multiple.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines price target raised to $53 from $50 at BofA
The FlyDelta Air Lines price target raised to $53 from $50 at BofA
1d ago
DAL
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Ahead of Earnings, Luring Pilots With Major Pay Hikes
AAL
DAL
JetBlue, American Airlines Are Breaking Up; Both Stocks Have Dropped
AAL
DAL
More DAL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines price target raised to $53 from $50 at BofA
The FlyDelta Air Lines price target raised to $53 from $50 at BofA
1d ago
DAL
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Ahead of Earnings, Luring Pilots With Major Pay Hikes
Market NewsUnited Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Ahead of Earnings, Luring Pilots With Major Pay Hikes
1d ago
AAL
DAL
JetBlue, American Airlines Are Breaking Up; Both Stocks Have Dropped
Market NewsJetBlue, American Airlines Are Breaking Up; Both Stocks Have Dropped
2d ago
AAL
DAL
More DAL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >