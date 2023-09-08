Is ChatGPT’s Craze Going Down?

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has continued to see a dip in web traffic, raising concerns that the AI (Artificial Intelligence) chatbot’s craze could be going down. According to Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB), a digital data and analytics company, the web traffic to chat.openai.com dropped for the third consecutive month after peaking in May 2023. Nonetheless, the drop could be due to the schools being closed for the summer, thus alleviating concerns about its growth.

Worldwide traffic to ChatGPT fell 9.7% in June. This was followed by a 9.6% decline in traffic in July. However, trends improved in August, when worldwide traffic decreased by only 3%. In the U.S., web visits dropped by 10% in May, 15% in June, and 4% in July. Nonetheless, it was up 0.4% in August.

It’s worth noting that ChatGPT remains one of the largest websites globally, attracting approximately 1.4 billion visits in August. Comparatively, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bing search engine received 1.2 billion visits. Although traffic patterns have indicated some stability in the United States, it remains uncertain whether growth will pick up again in the coming months.

Meanwhile, OpenAI focuses on getting enterprise customers and has introduced the business version of ChatGPT that will rival Microsoft’s Bing Chat Enterprise. Moreover, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG)-owned Google also unveiled a series of AI-powered features across its portfolio of products to tap enterprises. As ChatGPT, MSFT, and Google compete to grow business users, let’s look at what the Street recommends about their shares.

Is Alphabet a Buy or Sell Stock?

Analysts remain upbeat about Alphabet stock due to the continued strength of its Search business. In addition, the momentum in the Cloud business, expected recovery in ad spending, reduction in costs, and growing interest in Google’s AI-optimized infrastructure will help drive its revenue and earnings and support its stock price.

Alphabet stock has received 31 Buy recommendations from 36 analysts covering it. Meanwhile, the rest have a Hold recommendation. Overall, it has a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average 12-month price target of $150.67 implies an upside potential of 11.39% from current levels.

What is the Price Target for Microsoft?

Analysts have an average price target of $390.97 on Microsoft stock. This implies 18.51% upside potential from current levels.

Wall Street analysts maintain a bullish outlook on MSFT stock. The integration of AI into its products and investments in cloud infrastructure to capitalize on AI demand bode well for future growth and would drive its financials. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating, reflecting 30 Buy, two Hold, and one Sell recommendations.

