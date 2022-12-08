tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Ignore the Naysayers; SoFi Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI) is One for the Future

Story Highlights

SOFI stock has taken a beating on the back of legitimate concerns. However, its business continues to produce the goods, posting record growth numbers while moving aggressively towards profitability.

Fintech players such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) aren’t afraid to take on traditional banks. SoFi is consistently innovating and is nipping at the heels of traditional banks, pointing to an incredible outlook ahead. Though it’s gaining incredible traction on the business front, SOFI stock has nosedived in line with the broader market this year. Its stock price is down over 80% from its peak in 2021, which makes it an ideal time to pounce on the opportunity. That said, we are bullish on SOFI stock for the long haul.

SoFi has effectively streamlined digital banking and revolutionized how people access financial services. With its easy-to-use super app, SoFi is making it tremendously simpler for members to utilize checking and savings banking, peer-to-peer payments, investing, loans, and more.

Near-term volatility in its stock has been caused by a myriad of factors, but based on its stellar operating results and long-term outlook, most of these can be overlooked. Hence, SOFI stock is worth investing in at current levels.

SoFi’s Risks to Consider

This year, SoFi achieved a major milestone with its banking charter, but what followed was less than ideal. Its student loan business came under siege from the U.S. government after it directed loan recipients at the onset of the pandemic to freeze their repayments, promising an end in early 2023. President Joe Biden’s efforts at providing up to $20,000 in debt relief to qualified borrowers were met with federal court refusals. He subsequently extended the repayment freeze until June 2023. SoFi can’t do much until the freeze is lifted.

Furthermore, the cryptocurrency industry has been facing turbulence with the FTX debacle. The event has prompted United States senators to call for stricter oversight over banks that offer crypto trading services. The Federal Reserve had notified SoFi earlier that certain activities conducted in its crypto brokerage were deemed illegal for banks. Consequently, SoFi was given two years to comply with the law or to divest the business. However, despite this warning, SoFi has continued to invest in and expand its digital assets business. Though it forms a small part of its overall business, the idea of increased regulatory scrutiny is far from ideal.

Continuing to Impress With Its Fundamentals

SoFi’s investors seem to focus more on the firm’s short-term headwinds rather than its astronomical growth trajectory. It is attracting more members and showing that there may be a bright future ahead, as evidenced by its record-breaking quarterly showing. Its subscriber base soared over 61% in the third quarter this year, reaching over 4.74 million.

Moreover, investing in SoFi has been looking more attractive as it continues to improve its profitability. In 2021, SoFi achieved positive non-GAAP EBITDA of $30 million. It expects its EBITDA to reach between $115 million and $120 million next year. Its EPS figures have surpassed analyst estimates over the past five straight quarters.

This increase in earnings is partly due to its recent banking charter, which allowed the firm to hold its deposits and loans without the need for a partner bank. With increased members comes increased revenue, which should further promote growth in the financial services provider’s profitability, making investing even more enticing for those looking for a strong return.

Is SOFI Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, SOFI stock maintains a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Out of 11 total analyst ratings, six Buys, five Holds, and zero Sell ratings were assigned over the past three months.

The average SOFI price target is $7.15, implying 62.5% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $5 per share to a high of $10 per share.

Takeaway: SoFi Has an Impressive Future

Student loans will return soon, and SoFi remains in an excellent position to grow its business. Through its super app, offering an array of products, it can effectively cross-sell to the average user who currently uses fewer than two products, opening up new revenue streams. Additionally, although there has been some concern over a potential crypto investigation, it shouldn’t stand as an obstacle to SoFi’s impressive future. 

Investors must zoom out and look at the firm’s robust fundamentals and growth trajectory to assess SOFI stock. Its third-quarter results are a testament to the quality of its business and its spectacular progress toward profitability.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

Latest News Feed

More Market News >