tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Hess Stock: Q2 Earnings Provide Evidence of Stellar Year Ahead

Story Highlights

Hess has a strong track record of delivering shareholder value and is committed to responsible operations and sustainable development. The company has a long history of success, dating back to its founding in 1933. Recent price surges in oil, new discoveries, and improving financials set Hess up well for the rest of this year.

Hess Corporation (HES) is doing really well as an energy company. With the demand for oil and gas on the upswing, Hess is seeing a massive profitability increase, leading to a stellar set of second-quarter results. It is also one of the few companies up substantially in the year thus far, by double digits. Tailwinds in the energy industry set HES up for a solid rest of the year. I am bullish on HES stock.

Hess Corporation is a global energy company with an exploration, production, refining, and marketing focus. It also produces natural gas & gasoline, and other refined products. Hess also has a significant presence in the retail market through its Hess Express convenience stores.

In addition to its upstream and downstream businesses, it also has a strong portfolio of midstream assets, including crude oil pipelines and terminals, gas processing plants, and power generation facilities.

The energy industry is changing daily, and it’s impossible to know what the future holds. With changes in both production and demand, many risks cannot be ruled out – including a recessionary economic downturn which could lead people away from buying petroleum products; an event such as COVID-19 can also cause significant disruption to supply chains if they’re not properly prepared beforehand (something no one wants). Also, technology innovations may create new challenges altogether.

Overall, though, Hess appears to be a great investment because it is a well-run company with a diversified portfolio of assets. The company has an enviable track record of generating lots of cash and has a strong balance sheet.

Hess’ Earnings Demonstrate High Growth

Hess Corporation reported earnings on July 27 and delighted investors. Shares of the global independent energy company shot up after revenues increased 88% year-over-year to $2.89 billion. Net income also grew significantly to $667 million from the $73 million loss in the same quarter last year.

The company beat analyst expectations, posting an EPS of $2.15, which narrowly beat analyst estimates of $2.14. Looking ahead, analysts are estimating EPS of $2.73 for the third quarter.

A few months ago, oil prices began to increase, almost doubling from around the $60 per barrel mark in just a year. It’s clear that oil demand has increased and should continue to do so. We’ve already reached the 100 million barrel per day level that we were at before COVID-19, and even though there have been occasional drops in price, it’s still around $90 per barrel.

It is expected that this crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine will not end soon. For many countries, a global gas shortage has been an ongoing problem. In some cases, prices have gone up eightfold since there aren’t enough natural resources available to supply the demand. However, energy companies are making money off this situation. Hess is no exception to this broader trend.

Hess’ Production is Soaring

The energy company is increasing production. It has brought 50 wells online during the second quarter. In comparison, there were only 32 wells that came online in the first half of this year. Hess expects its production rates in the Bakken to steadily increase to an estimated 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) by 2024.

The energy company also recently discovered two offshore wells in Guyana. This adds to the Stabroek Block, roughly 120 miles offshore Guyana, which is estimated to have 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Such developments will help ensure HESS manages to attain its financial goals. The forecast for Hess Corporation is that, by 2026, its annual free cash flow (FCF) yield will be at 10%. This means the compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, will be 25% in the five-year period from 2021 to 2026.

Wall Street’s Take on HES Stock

HES has a Strong Buy consensus rating on the back of nine Buys and one Hold. The average HES stock price target for the energy company is $139.10, implying upside potential of 39.3%.

The Bottom Line: Hess is a Solid Energy Play

Hess Corporation looks like it could be a great energy stock to invest in. The company has a strong presence in offshore and onshore drilling, and its Hess Infrastructure Partners subsidiary owns and operates pipelines and terminals. Hess also has a growing business in renewable energy.

The stock has performed well in recent years, and the company is expected to continue to grow at a healthy pace. With the global energy crisis unlikely to stem anytime soon, it’s a good time to consider HES stock.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on HES

Stock Analysis & IdeasGoldman Sachs: These 3 Oil Stocks Are Set for Strong Gains
5M ago
HES
OVV
Murphy Oil vs. Hess Corp: Which Oil Exploration Stock is a Better Buy?
HES
MUR
Hess Falls 5% on Mixed Q3 Results
HES
More HES Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HES

Stock Analysis & IdeasGoldman Sachs: These 3 Oil Stocks Are Set for Strong Gains
5M ago
HES
OVV
Stock Analysis & IdeasMurphy Oil vs. Hess Corp: Which Oil Exploration Stock is a Better Buy?
7M ago
HES
MUR
Market NewsHess Falls 5% on Mixed Q3 Results
9M ago
HES
More HES Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Fiverr Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenues; Shares Up 8.5%
FVRR
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 04: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Multiple Insider Trades Spike Investors’ Interest in Information Services Group
III
Eli Lilly Announces Commercial Availability of Its COVID-19 Drug
LLY
Why Did Ping Identity Shares Surge 60% Yesterday?
PING
Lucid’s Q2 Sales Miss, Productions Cuts for 2022 Upset Investors
LCID
Datadog Slides 5% Despite Q2 Beat
DDOG
Clorox Stock Falls on an Unimpressive Q4 Show, Dismal Guidance
CLX
Alibaba Surprises with Earnings Beat, Shares Up 5%
BABA
Ahead of Q2 Numbers, Insiders Are Buoyant about Ring Energy
REI
More Market News >