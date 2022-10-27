Here’s Why Comcast Stock (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Rallying Today

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s Why Comcast Stock (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Rallying Today

Story Highlights

Comcast is on its way back up after positive earnings news. Though the company is likely to suffer in the upcoming downturn, it still makes a good buy for when the recovery begins.

For telecom giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), the latest earnings report proved a catalyst for huge gains. The company was up almost 9% at one point today but has since given back some of those gains. Comcast’s earnings report was a winner, as the company beat estimates all around. Earnings were $0.96 per share, which readily beat TipRanks projections that called for $0.90. Revenue came in at $29.85 billion against projections of $29.57 billion.

Comcast is in a pretty solid position and is likely to hold most of that status through a recession. I’m mildly bullish on Comcast. Though I don’t look for it to make many wild legs up in the near term, I do expect a solid recovery once the broader macroeconomic conditions become more hospitable.

Is CMCSA Stock a Buy or Sell, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, Comcast has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 10 Buys, six Holds, and three Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Comcast price target of $41.50 implies 25.80% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $30 per share to a high of $51 per share.

Investor Sentiment is Very Positive

While analysts are mostly on board with Comcast, giving it a Moderate Buy, several other investor sentiment metrics are providing support for this company as well. Currently, Comcast has a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score on TipRanks. That’s the highest level of “outperform” and the top of the scale as well. That suggests a near certainty that Comcast will outperform the broader market, going forward.

Hedge funds are also looking for a win at Comcast. After four consecutive quarters of decline, hedge funds added 2.6 million shares to their portfolios in the most recent quarter.

Even common investors are looking for a gain at Comcast. The number of TipRanks portfolios that held Comcast was up 1.8% in the last 30 days.

Thus, when we take these points, we see that investor sentiment is bullish and looking for Comcast to make gains.

Comcast: Down, but Hardly Out

Comcast is down about 34% for the year. It’s hardly all doom and gloom at Comcast, though. The company’s latest figures show that it added 14,000 new customers, which is a clear turnaround from Q2. In Q2, the company added no new customers for the first time in its history.

The addition of new subscribers will certainly be helpful. The company already expects some trouble as there will be lower ad revenue due to no Olympic games this year. Plus, a macroeconomic environment that’s increasingly punishing to businesses will likely not lead to enhance advertising spending.

After all, what is there to promote? Businesses are already reducing sales promotions in all but a few cases, so there’s no big sale to advertise. Businesses are also dealing with supply-chain issues and shipping backlogs.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) canceled a huge stack of orders in September, and it was far from alone in doing so. There’s little sense in promoting a sale that features products the store won’t have anymore, so Walmart’s advertising spending likely won’t be rising.

The good news here is that Comcast has more subscribers. That’s welcome; after all, those subscribers mean cash flow.

Plus, Comcast’s diversification range is giving it a leg up too. The company has subscriber growth in its broadband operations, even if it is modest. However, Comcast found much better growth in its Studio and Theme Park segments. So, while one leg celebrates a recovery over flat growth with modest growth figures, its other legs help support the overall operation.

Conclusion: Diversification and Growth Will Help Comcast Come Back

Make no mistake; Comcast will struggle in the short term. It’s not recession-proof by any means, but it is recession-resistant. Given that most people won’t cancel internet service until it’s down to that or food, the end result should be positive for Comcast.

With Comcast currently selling only slightly above its lowest price targets, it offers a sound buy-in point for those interested. Granted, the company’s Theme Park growth reflects resurging travel demand. Airlines have made great strides recently thanks to that pent-up travel demand coming out, and Comcast’s theme parks are one of the many targets of that travel.

That demand may not last much longer in the face of a declining macroeconomic environment. However, getting in now may secure a position for the company’s likely comeback, which will follow when the overall economy recovers. That’s why I’m bullish on Comcast overall.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >