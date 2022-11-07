Here’s Why Chindata Stock (NASDAQ:CD) is Trending Higher

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s Why Chindata Stock (NASDAQ:CD) is Trending Higher

Story Highlights

Amid months-long speculation, Chindata Group Holdings may be finally taken over by China Merchants Group, says a Bloomberg report. This is causing the stock to experience some momentum.

China-based data center service company Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CD) has been trending higher in the past few trading sessions. Speculation over potential asset sales or privatization of the company has been in the news for months. Last week, Bloomberg reported that China Merchants Group Ltd. is contemplating to takeover Chindata Group.

According to Bloomberg, China Merchants Group is in talks with prospective investors, including infrastructure funds, to support the deal. However, there is no certainty that a deal will come through in the coming days.

Chindata Group is scheduled to release its Q3 results on November 22. Wall Street expects CD to post adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share. Meanwhile, revenue expectations are pegged at $153.73 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31%.

Notably, CD stock has a mixed earnings track record. It has beaten estimates in four out of the preceding eight reported quarters.

The stock has gained only one rating in the past three months. Citigroup assigns a Buy rating to the stock with a price target of $9.30, representing over 55% upside potential.

Concluding Thoughts

Like its Chinese peers, Chindata shares have also shown weakness, losing 33% over the past year but are now trying to recover. The stock price declined due to China’s crackdown on technology companies as well as growing concerns over the outlook for the Chinese economy.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on CD

Chindata Group to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on November 22, 2022
Press ReleasesChindata Group to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on November 22, 2022
11d ago
CD
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
CD
EL
Chindata evaluating potential asset sales, DealReporter says
CD
More CD Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on CD

Chindata Group to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on November 22, 2022
Press ReleasesChindata Group to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on November 22, 2022
11d ago
CD
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
The FlyWhat You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
2M ago
CD
EL
Chindata evaluating potential asset sales, DealReporter says
The FlyChindata evaluating potential asset sales, DealReporter says
2M ago
CD
More CD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >