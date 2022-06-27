tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
TCDA
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s What to Infer from Tricida’s Insider Trades

Story Highlights

Insider trading activity spiked in TCDA stock in June. Tricida plans to resubmit the NDA for its drug Veverimer in mid-2023.

In this article:
In this article:
TCDA

Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) is a pharmaceutical company that is focused on developing and commercializing its drug Veverimer for the treatment of metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD (chronic kidney disease). 

Tricida stock is in the spotlight due to the sudden spike in insider trades in June.

Trades in Detail 

Per Tricida’s SEC filings and TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, which owns more than a 10% stake in the company, has been accumulating its stock. Venrock Healthcare acquired shares worth more than $13 million this month. What stands out is that these trades came in the form of an Informative Buy, which suggests investors’ greater confidence in the company’s prospects. 

Net net, TCDA’s top insiders bought shares worth $13.1 million in the last three months. Meanwhile, the uptrend in its stock continues, with TCDA stock more than doubling in one year. Further, it has increased by about 13% in the last three months.

Now What?

It’s worth mentioning that in 2020, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) didn’t approve TCDA’s Veverimer. However, TCDA plans to resubmit the NDA (New Drug Application) for Veverimer in the second quarter of 2023. 

Moreover, the recent buying in TCDA stock indicates that Venrock Healthcare has faith that the company will receive FDA approval for Veverimer.

Notably, Needham analyst Serge Belanger also expects a “positive outcome” from TCDA’s resubmission of the NDA for Veverimer in mid-2023. Belanger is bullish on TCDA stock. Moreover, his price target of $18 represents 86.3% upside potential. 

Overall, TCDA stock has received two Buy and one Hold recommendations on TipRanks. Moreover, the average Tricida price target of $14 indicates 44.9% upside potential. 

Bottom Line

The re-filing of the NDA for Veverimer and a positive outcome could be a key event for TCDA and give a significant boost to its stock. 

TipRanks’ data shows that hedge funds and retail investors are also accumulating TCDA stock. Overall, TCDA stock sports a maximum Smart Score of 10 out of 10 on TipRanks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
NVR
COIN
Where Does Coinbase’s Bitcoin Futures Offering Fit?
BTC
COIN
Stock Market Today – Monday, June 27: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
FDA Approves Bristol-Myers’ Breyanzi Therapy; Now What?
BMY
CarMax Shares Gain 7% on Q1 Beat
KMX
Here’s Why 3M Is Facing Billion Dollar Lawsuits
MMM
Weekly Market Review: Stocks Rebound as Quarter nears End
SWK
BlackBerry Stock Rallies 3% Despite Underwhelming First-Quarter Results
BB
Neighbourly Pharmacy’s Earnings Beat Expectations; Analysts See 47% Upside
Sino Biopharmaceutical to Acquire F-star Therapeutics; F-Star Shares Up 60%
FSTX
In this article:
TCDA

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
NVR
COIN
Where Does Coinbase’s Bitcoin Futures Offering Fit?
BTC
COIN
Stock Market Today – Monday, June 27: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
FDA Approves Bristol-Myers’ Breyanzi Therapy; Now What?
BMY
CarMax Shares Gain 7% on Q1 Beat
KMX
Here’s Why 3M Is Facing Billion Dollar Lawsuits
MMM
Weekly Market Review: Stocks Rebound as Quarter nears End
SWK
BlackBerry Stock Rallies 3% Despite Underwhelming First-Quarter Results
BB
Neighbourly Pharmacy’s Earnings Beat Expectations; Analysts See 47% Upside
Sino Biopharmaceutical to Acquire F-star Therapeutics; F-Star Shares Up 60%
FSTX