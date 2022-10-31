Here’s What to Expect from Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) Q3 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s What to Expect from Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) Q3 Earnings

Story Highlights

Airbnb is expected to report its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1. Analysts are expecting decent growth on the basis of encouraging travel trends.

Traveller-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is set to report third-quarter (Q3) 2022 results after the market closes on November 1. Ahead of the earnings, the Street expects the company to report adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which is a 20.5% year-over-year increase. Moreover, revenue estimates are pegged at $2.84 billion, which is around 26.8% more than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Importantly, Airbnb has reported earnings beats for five consecutive quarters. Let us see how the company is placed to be able to drive results to meet expectations this time.

In its last reported earnings call, Airbnb had guided Q3 revenues between $2.78 billion and $2.88 billion. The work-from-home era, which has continued to dominate the world even as economies opened after the pandemic, has enabled more travel throughout the year.

Stays of 28-plus days have been gaining momentum with Airbnb travelers as there is more flexibility to work and travel simultaneously. This is likely to have boosted bookings in Q3. 

Moreover, the company has been experiencing steady demand in its Nights and Experiences Booked unit, which is likely to have remained stable at about 25% year-over-year growth in Q3, going by management’s expectations.

Going by Airbnb’s guidance, the adjusted EBITDA is also likely to have increased in Q3, paving the way for higher profitability than in the year-ago quarter.

Is Airbnb a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street consensus opinion tilts towards a Moderate Buy, based on 14 Buys, 11 Holds, and one Sell. Analysts also expect the stock price to go up 21.2% over the next 12 months to reach $139.63.

Ending Thoughts

Airbnb has recovered remarkably after the disruptions during the initial days of the pandemic and now is seeing a slowing revenue growth rate complemented by rising profitability. Thus, Q3 is expected to have reflected encouraging profits. Moreover, strong trends in travel thanks to the work-from-anywhere cult should have given a boost to the top line.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on ABNB

Fly Insider: Dave & Buster’s, Delek among week’s notable insider trades
The FlyFly Insider: Dave & Buster’s, Delek among week’s notable insider trades
7d ago
BRY
DKL
Airbnb vs. Expedia: Which is the Better Travel Stock?
ABNB
EXPE
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Scores a Buy at Berenberg Following Bernstein Buy Rating
ABNB
More ABNB Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on ABNB

Fly Insider: Dave & Buster’s, Delek among week’s notable insider trades
The FlyFly Insider: Dave & Buster’s, Delek among week’s notable insider trades
7d ago
BRY
DKL
Airbnb vs. Expedia: Which is the Better Travel Stock?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAirbnb vs. Expedia: Which is the Better Travel Stock?
25d ago
ABNB
EXPE
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Scores a Buy at Berenberg Following Bernstein Buy Rating
Market NewsAirbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Scores a Buy at Berenberg Following Bernstein Buy Rating
26d ago
ABNB
More ABNB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >