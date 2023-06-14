Goldman Sachs Lifts S&P 500 Price Target By 12.5%; Here Are 2 High-Upside Stocks to Play the Bounce

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Goldman Sachs Lifts S&P 500 Price Target By 12.5%; Here Are 2 High-Upside Stocks to Play the Bounce

Year-to-date, the S&P 500 has delivered an impressive return of 14%. However, those gains are a bit deceiving as the bulk of the upside has been driven by only a few selected stocks, namely the tech Mega Caps (AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, META, AMZN). If we exclude those five stocks, the index has only advanced by 5%.

While one could argue that the market is due for a cooling down period after such a rally, Goldman Sachs Chief U.S. Equity Strategist David Kostin suggests otherwise, citing past evidence. “Prior episodes of sharply narrowing breadth have been followed by a ‘catch-up’ from a broader valuation re-rating,” Kostin explained.

As such, Kostin not only increased Goldman’s year-end price target for the S&P 500 from 4000 to 4500 (a 12.5% lift), but there’s also the prospect of stocks yet to reap the benefits of the rally closing the gap as the year progresses.

Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs analysts have been seeking out those equities and have turned their focus to two that have plenty of upside, according to their calculations – in the order of 90%, or more. Running the tickers through the TipRanks database, it’s clear Goldman is not alone in thinking these stocks have plenty to offer investors; both are also rated as Strong Buys by the analyst consensus.

Rent the Runway (RENT)

Our first Goldman-backed stock is a disruptor in the fashion industry. Rent the Runway lives up to its moniker by accurately describing its activities, which involve offering clients the opportunity to rent high-end fashion items. This concept of temporary ownership allows customers to browse a diverse range of styles, sizes, and brands on the Rent the Runway website or mobile app. They can then choose items to rent for specific occasions or timeframes. The platform provides options for both one-time rentals and subscription plans. In line with the trends of 2023, the company utilizes AI algorithms and machine learning techniques to enhance various aspects of its business, including inventory management and personalization.

It’s a formula that helped the company deliver a strong set of results in its most recent readout – for the fiscal first quarter of 2023 (April quarter). Revenue rose by 10.6% year-over-year to $74.2 million, beating the Street’s expectations by $0.99 million. Likewise, EPS of -$0.46 came in better than the -$0.49 the prognosticators were looking for. That said, concerns about the outlook blotted the performance. The company sees FQ2 revenue hitting the range between $77 million to $79 million. Consensus was looking for 81 million.

Shares pulled back consequently and have generally lagged the market this year – declining by 24% so far. For Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan, however, the present valuation represents an opportunity for investors.

“In our view, RENT shares (at current levels) are not pricing-in the multi-year scenario of 25% topline growth and scaling margins that mgmt. outlined last quarter,” said the 5-star analyst. “Longer term, we still see RENT as the leader in the subscription-based effort to drive the adoption of the sharing economy theme in the apparel sector. In particular, we would flag RENT mgmt’s comments on AI as a potential positive for their platform and a broader disruptive force for the industry which warrants further attention in coming quarters.”

These comments underpin Sheridan’s Buy rating on RENT, while his $6 price target suggests the stock will run up by a bountiful 150% over the coming year. (To watch Sheridan’s track record, click here)

Sheridan’s upbeat thesis gets support on the Street. The stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 6 Buys vs. 1 Hold. Additionally, the $4.93 average target leaves room for one-year gains of 105%. (See RENT stock forecast)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For our next Goldman-backed name we’ll switch gears and head to the biotech space. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is at the forefront of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, developing innovative medicines that target and silence specific disease-causing genes. The company’s cutting-edge technology, known as the Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM) platform, enables the precise delivery of RNAi drugs to specific tissues and organs, opening up new possibilities for the treatment of various diseases.

The company has a lengthy and diverse clinical pipeline and some eye-catching industry collaborations including Takeda, Amgen, and Horizon Therapeutics. Looking forward, Arrowhead expects to have 18 drug candidates in clinical studies by the end of 2023, ​addressing a broad range of cell types, such as liver, solid tumor, pulmonary, CNS, and skeletal muscle. It also already has candidates in Phase 3 studies.

Further back in development, but making some promising progress, the company is also developing ARO-RAGE, currently in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of patients with asthma. This drug has been showing some positive results. At Arrowhead’s recent R&D Day, the firm presented data that showed that a single inhaled dose of 184 mg knocked down the RAGE protein – which is correlated with lung diseases such as asthma – by an average of 90% and up to a maximum of 95%.

This drug’s potential has caught the eye of Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar, who lays down the bullish thesis for the therapy.

“There is significant market potential for ARO-RAGE in the broader asthma therapeutic landscape,” said the 5-star analyst. “Specifically, we estimate the biologics market for eosinophilic asthma to reach over $4B in 2023 and grow to about $7B over the next five years. This estimate takes into account sales estimates for Tezspire from AMGN and JNJ, Nucala from GSK, Fasenra from AZN, and Dupixent from REGN and SNY.”

“While many of these biologics share the same dosing regimen as ARO-RAGE of once every four weeks (although ARO-RAGE could potentially be dosed less frequently), we see potential for differentiation with respect to efficacy, including rate of exacerbation, forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1), and fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO),” Kumar went on to add.

How does this all translate to investors? Kumar rates the shares as Buy, backed by a $68 price target. Should the figure be met, investors will be pocketing returns of 92% a year from now. (To watch Kumar’s track record, click here)

Elsewhere on the Street, ARWR receives an additional 8 Buys and 3 Holds, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Going by the $61.45 average target, the shares will climb ~74% higher over the 12-month timeframe. (See ARWR stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ARWR

Fly Insider: Kinnate Biopharma, Arrowhead among week’s notable insider trades
The FlyFly Insider: Kinnate Biopharma, Arrowhead among week’s notable insider trades
1M ago
AJG
BFH
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
BCS
ARWR
Arrowhead reports Q2 EPS 45c, consensus (64c)
ARWR
More ARWR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ARWR

Fly Insider: Kinnate Biopharma, Arrowhead among week’s notable insider trades
The FlyFly Insider: Kinnate Biopharma, Arrowhead among week’s notable insider trades
1M ago
AJG
BFH
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
1M ago
BCS
ARWR
Arrowhead reports Q2 EPS 45c, consensus (64c)
The FlyArrowhead reports Q2 EPS 45c, consensus (64c)
1M ago
ARWR
More ARWR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >