GEV, SU, or BEP: Discover the Green Energy Stock Primed for the U.S.-China Trade War

In a gas-powered world gradually transitioning to electric vehicles, many investors forget that green energy stocks have more potential than once thought. Three powerhouses currently stand out in the world of green energy investments: GE Vernova (GEV), Suncor Energy (SU), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP).

These companies are shaping the future of green power while neatly dodging the chaos of Trump’s tariff storm and the unravelling U.S.-China trade war. Each stock in this comparison has a unique story and a knack for thriving under pressure, from wind turbines to biofuels to global clean energy empires. With tariffs set to stir things up in 2025 and beyond, investors may want to consider green energy as a precautionary hedge against geopolitical uncertainty and a potential energy crisis.

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) | Powering Up with Muscle

GE Vernova, the recent energy spinoff from General Electric (GE), is like the Swiss Army knife of the power sector. They manufacture anything from gas turbines to wind turbines, nuclear power, you name it. Notably, their tech powers about 25% of the world’s electricity. Recently, they announced a $600 million investment in U.S. facilities, beefing up gas and wind manufacturing across states like South Carolina and Florida. This is a strategic move to meet skyrocketing energy demand, especially as data centers and AI gobble up power like never before.

Since components often come from global suppliers, Trump tariffs (the 10% universal and country-specific ones post-pause) remain a headache, especially for wind turbine makers like GE Vernova. But here’s the thing: GE Vernova has factories in multiple countries, so they can shuffle sourcing around to dodge the worst of it. The Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has juiced up domestic manufacturing, meaning fewer imports are needed. The stock has been up over 156% since its debut last year and barely budged when tariffs were announced, underlining Wall Street’s confidence in the stock.

Is GE Vernova a Good Stock to Buy?

On Wall Street, analysts are quite bullish on GE Vernova stock. The manufacturing giant has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buy and one Hold ratings over the past three months. GE Vernova’s average price target of $412.86 implies a ~23% upside potential over the next twelve months.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) | The Green Oil Giant

Suncor Energy, the Canadian oil sands titan, might seem like an odd pick for a renewables stock, but here’s why. While oil’s still its bread and butter, Suncor’s been funneling serious cash into low-carbon projects like renewable fuels and hydrogen. They’re a key player in LanzaJet, a company churning out sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol, with plans for a North American production facility in the works. Plus, their partnership with ATCO on a hydrogen project near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, could produce 300,000 tonnes of clean hydrogen a year by 2028, cutting emissions at their refineries.

Trump’s tariff regime is also less of a problem for Suncor than you’d think. Most of their renewable assets are in Canada, so U.S. tariffs don’t hit them directly. Oil exports might take a knock, though Suncor’s diversified cash flows, plus Canada’s relatively stable trade status, keep them insulated.

The bigger issue explaining why their stock has been somewhat sluggish is that activist investor Elliott Management is shaking things up. They now have a fourth board seat, pushing for efficiency and potentially more green investments. If Suncor keeps leaning into renewables without losing its oil cash cow, it might be a sneaky good pick for investors wanting a healthy balance in their energy investment portfolio.

Is Suncor Stock a Good Buy?

There are 13 analysts offering price targets on SU stock via TipRanks. The Canadian energy titan carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buy and six Hold ratings over the past three months. SU’s average price target of $43.27 implies a ~23% upside over the next twelve months.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) | The Green Machine

Unlike GE, Vernova, or Suncor, Brookfield Renewable Partners is a pure-play in renewable energy. They own a huge global portfolio of hydro, wind, and solar assets spanning five continents with 46,000 MW capacity. In 2024, they achieved a significant milestone, reporting 10% FFO growth per unit and securing a major deal with Microsoft for renewable energy. They also snapped up National Grid’s (NGG) U.S. renewables arm for $1.74 billion, cementing their dominance. Their strategy? Buy smart, develop fast, and recycle capital by selling mature assets at a premium.

Tariffs could sting here, no doubt, as global supply chains for solar panels and wind components are tariff targets. However, BEP has a fortress balance sheet and $4.6 billion in liquidity, so it can easily weather the storm. Moreover, its global footprint means it is not tied to U.S. policy swings, and its focus on contracted cash flows, such as long-term deals with tech giants, keeps its outlook rather predictable.

After the post-Trump election dip, shares have found their footing. However, given they are still trading close to their 52-week lows, management’s outlook remains confident. While the dividend yield now stands at a hefty 6.7% with growing payouts, I believe BEP is a top pick for those seeking exposure to renewables.

Is BEP a Good Stock to Buy?

Brookfield Renewable is now covered by nine analysts, with the consensus leaning bullish. BEP stock carries a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on eight Buy and one Hold ratings over the past three months. BEP’s average price target of $30.56 implies a 38% upside potential over the next twelve months.

Weathering the Trump Storm via Green Energy

The investment rationale for green energy is based on both risk aversion and a swing for the fences rolled into one. GE Vernova’s got the tech and scale to ride out tariff bumps. Suncor’s playing both sides (oil and green) while staying out of U.S. tariff crosshairs. Brookfield is a beast, with a global reach and a great setup for dividend growth investors.

Overall, the renewable energy train isn’t slowing down, tariffs or not. Data centers, AI, and electrification are driving demand like never before, and these companies are positioned to capitalize on the spillover into alternative green energy sources. Sure, tariffs might pinch margins, but their diversification, strategic moves, and sheer grit make them solid bets.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue