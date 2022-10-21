Should You Follow Warren Buffet and Invest in OXY Stock (NYSE:OXY)?

tiprankstipranks
Go Premium
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Should You Follow Warren Buffet and Invest in OXY Stock (NYSE:OXY)?

Story Highlights

Occidental Petroleum will continue to benefit from the conducive climate for fossil fuels and return truckloads of cash to its shareholders. Based on its upside potential, it is still undervalued.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is one of the most profitable oil companies with an asset base that has been growing for years. Higher oil prices and aggressive debt reduction are two of the main reasons behind the company’s success this year. It posted stellar second-quarter results, with oil profits expected to rise amidst a likely fuel shortage in the winter. Moreover, the oil giant benefits from the Warrant Buffet effect, who is now a major shareholder. Hence, we are bullish on OXY stock.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is on a buying spree, loading up on shares of OXY. Its investments in OXY are worth roughly $12 billion. The company has 188 million shares, roughly 20% of its outstanding stock. Moreover, it has warrants to purchase another $5 billion in shares. Also, “The Oracle of Omaha” has received regulatory approval to buy up to 50% of OXY shares.

The thought of Buffett buying OXY outright has tongues wagging, and it’s not surprising. His similar investment in railway giant BNSF suggests that a deal will likely go through. The potential of a buyout puts a floor under OXY stock if oil prices continue to drop. Moreover, there is potential for a hefty upside if Buffet makes a bid in the future. Therefore, the risk/reward for investing in OXY stock is highly attractive at this time.

Rising Demand for Oil in Europe is a Major Catalyst

Fuel prices spiked this summer in Europe due to an unprecedented heat wave that hit the continent. Moreover, fuel prices will likely worsen over the winter when Europe’s LNG consumption rises at an aggressive pace. The U.S. might also struggle with high fuel costs and an impending shortage of natural gas.

With Russia no longer an option, the European Union (EU) is likely to opt for the U.S., which is the best bargaining partner at this time. The prospect of skyrocketing gas prices has caused panic in the U.S., with many politicians calling for export limits to keep costs down again this year. Therefore, sourcing cheap natural gas for the EU will be a herculean task.

In contrast to oil, gas prices are less flexible because unsold LNG cannot be rerouted. Hence, the gap in LNG supply is keeping prices higher than they should be, which means Europe may have to import a lot more oil this winter. Therefore, OXY and its peers are likely to benefit immensely from this probable development.

How OXY Separates Itself from the Pack

OXY has been one of America’s most successful upstream oil companies. Moreover, its business is complemented by incredibly robust midstream and chemical segments. OXY set out to grow its cash flow in 2022 before oil prices shot up this year. It prioritized paying down debt and nurturing a sustainable dividend, which it achieved with record free cash flows last year. Moreover, its robust cash generation helped reduce its debt by over $6.7 billion in 2021.

OXY’s CEO announced that shareholders could expect “gradual and meaningful” future dividends. Hence, it’s likely to return a sizeable amount of cash to its shareholders in 2023 at a significantly higher dividend yield.

Is OXY a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, OXY stock maintains a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Out of 15 total analyst ratings, seven Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell were assigned over the past three months. The average OXY price target is $76, implying 8.8% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $59 per share to a high of $92 per share.

Bottomline: OXY Stock Will Continue to Attract Investors

Though oil stocks are typically susceptible to falling prices, it’s hard not to like OXY when you consider the Buffett effect. Also, OXY is betting on carbon capture and storage, a market that could be worth billions in the years ahead. It has turned out to be a great long-term investment for anyone looking to invest in energy stocks. The company has been making smart decisions and rewarding its shareholders with growing dividends, which will keep attracting more money from investors.

The global economy is set for a major shake-up as renewable energy resources become more widespread and affordable than fossil fuel products. However, there is likely to be a massive fuel shortage this winter amidst sanctions against Russian LNG exports. Therefore, natural gas prices could potentially rise much faster than oil prices.

The Fed is sending strong signals that they plan to continue quantitative tightening for an extended period, which could have investors fretting over investments in the stock market. However, it’s safe to say that OXY has the best momentum of all its competitors, which makes it a top investment prospect in its sector.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >