Stock Analysis & Ideas

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Q2 Preview: What’s Ahead Amid Dwindling Demand?

Story Highlights

FedEx is slated to post Q2 financials on December 20. Weakening global freight demand could continue to hurt its top-line growth. However, cost-cutting measures may support the bottom line.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will report its Q2 financial results for Fiscal 2023 on December 20. Given the economic weakness, reduced demand, and ocean and air freight rates under pressure, FedEx’s top-line growth could soften a bit in Q2 compared to Q1. However, the company’s aggressive cost-cutting measures could cushion the bottom line. 

During the Q1 conference call, the company announced measures to reduce costs to align with the weaker-than-expected demand environment. FedEx expects to generate cost savings of $2.2-2.7 billion in Fiscal 2023. Moreover, FDX expects to realize about $700 million in savings in Q2. 

Management expects to post revenue in the range of $23.5 to $24.0 billion in Q2. (Learn more about FDX’s financials here.) Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be $2.75 or higher. Analysts expect FDX to post earnings of $2.82 per share in Q2.

Analyst Views on FDX Q2 Results

Against this backdrop, Robert W. Baird analyst Garrett Holland said, “While the demand backdrop remains challenging, benefits from cost-saving actions should bolster earnings trends moving forward and help shares hold recent gains.”

By business segment, Holland anticipates a 3% increase in Ground revenues in Q2 compared to a 6% increase in Q1. The analyst added, “Yield trends should remain favorable given pricing/mix tailwinds, but volume growth likely faces sustained pressure given widening cracks in consumer demand in the muted peak season.” 

As for Express, the analyst noted that weak global freight demand and negative operating leverage would impact the segment’s sales and margins. Meanwhile, the analyst expects Freight revenues to mark 11% growth in Q2 compared to a 21% increase in Q1 due to weaker volumes. 

Holland is bullish about FedEx and stated that “FDX shares may digest recent gains from the lows following the FQ1 disappointment, but we continue to like the relative and absolute risk/reward.” The analyst’s price target of $230 is based on 13x his forward EPS estimate, which is lower than the historical average of about 14x. 

What is the Prediction for FedEx Stock?

FedEx stock is down over 32% year-to-date. Meanwhile, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about its prospects. It has received 10 Buy and 10 Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Furthermore, analysts’ average price target of $201.05 implies 17.08% upside potential. 

Moreover, FDX stock carries an Outperform Smart Score of nine on TipRanks.

Bottom Line 

Lower demand for global freight services and declining volumes will likely impact FedEx’s near-term financials. However, its aggressive cost-cutting measures and expected improvement in margins could support its stock price. 

Disclosure 

Fedex put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyFedex put volume heavy and directionally bearish
4d ago
FDX
FedEx price target lowered to $230 from $240 at Baird
FDX
FedEx price target raised to $185 from $160 at Wells Fargo
FDX
More FDX Latest News >
FDX
FDX
FDX
