tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Expert Analyst Jason Seidl’s Views on 2 Canadian Rail Stocks

Story Highlights

Our “Expert Analyst” believes that the Canadian rail sector is poised for volume recovery in the second half of the year, boosted by higher grain output and coal production. Let’s look at his views on two of Canada’s leading railway stocks.

In today’s “Expert Spotlight,” we will look at Jason Seidl, MD of Industrials-Airfreight & Surface Transportation at renowned research firm, Cowen & Co.

According to Seidl’s current view on the Canadian rail sector, companies are commanding a pricing premium, which is boosting their earnings. However, carload volumes continue to be suppressed due to the Canadian grain challenges and lower coal output. Nonetheless, Seidl believes the scenario will change in the second half of the year, boosting the grain recovery and thereby the volumes for the carriers.

Despite the inflationary environment, especially the rising cost of fuel, Canadian rail stocks have been able to outperform expectations in the second quarter. With this background in mind, let us look at our expert analyst’s views on two Canadian rail stocks.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) (TSE: CP)

Canadian Pacific provides rail services in Canada and the U.S., offering intermodal transportation and bulk transport of commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. CP stock has gained 8.6% so far this year.

Last week, CP reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Adjusted earnings of C$0.95 per share beat the consensus of C$0.92 per share. Plus, revenue of C$2.2 billion (7.3% growth year-over-year) beat the consensus by C$10 million.

Commenting on the results, Seidl said, “CP’s earnings came in above expectations as strong pricing offset volume challenges. Management struck an optimistic note on the back half and 2023 volume growth as Canadian grain production recovers.”

The five-star analyst raised the price target on CP to $83 (7% upside potential) from $82 while maintaining a Buy rating.

Meanwhile, the Street is cautiously optimistic about CP stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and four Holds. The average Canadian Pacific Railway price target of $80.95 implies 4.3% upside potential to current levels.

Notably, Seidl has had consistent Buy recommendations on CP stock and enjoys a success rate of 89% while generating an average profit per share of 20.13%.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) (TSE: CNR)

Canada-based Canadian National Railway Co. offers transportation services including rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. CNI stock has gained 2.9% so far this year.

On July 26, CNI reported robust second-quarter results. Adjusted earnings of C$1.93 per share exceeded the consensus by C$0.17 per share. Similarly, revenue of C$4.34 billion (20.6% growth year-over-year) outpaced estimates by C$250 million.

Seidl reiterated a Hold rating on CNI stock but lifted the price target to $128 (3% upside potential) from $126.

Seidl noted, “We were encouraged by management’s assurance that no demand side volume slowdown has been observed and capacity remains booked through the fall.” Moreover, CNI’s partnership with PSA Halifax “could help future intermodal volume growth if successful,” Seidl added.

With five Buys and 14 Holds, CNI stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average Canadian National Railway price target of $128.53 implies 3.4% upside potential to current levels.

Although Seidl had a bullish stance on CNI stock up to January 2021, he has since downgraded the stock to a Hold and has since maintained his stance. Remarkably, Seidl boasts a success rate of 89% on CNI while generating an average profit per share of 11.56%.

Ending Thoughts

According to TipRanks’ Star Ranking System, Seidl ranks #4 among all 7,966 analysts tracked on TipRanks and #9 among 21,077 overall experts in the TipRanks universe.

Remarkably, Seidl has had a success rate of 73% with an average return of 26% over the past year. Moreover, during the same period, his calls have generated an alpha of 12.90% and 15.80% over the S&P 500 (SPX) and the benchmark, respectively.

Going by Seidl’s expertise in the transportation sector and his impressive performance, investors may choose to follow his investment choices.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CP

Press ReleasesCP reports strong Q2 results; momentum accelerating in second half of the year
4d ago
CP
CP reports strong Q2 results; momentum accelerating in second half of the year
CP
Canadian National Railway vs. Canadian Pacific: Which One is the Long-Term Play?
CP
CNI
More CP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CP

Press ReleasesCP reports strong Q2 results; momentum accelerating in second half of the year
4d ago
CP
Press ReleasesCP reports strong Q2 results; momentum accelerating in second half of the year
4d ago
CP
Market NewsCanadian National Railway vs. Canadian Pacific: Which One is the Long-Term Play?
7d ago
CP
CNI
More CP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
HKD
PSO
AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance
ABBV
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 01: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
CL
Here’s Why AVYA Stock Closed 57% Down on Friday
AVYA
Chevron’s Q2 Earnings Beat; Stock Price Jumps 9%
CVX
Procter & Gamble Drops 6% on Mixed Q4 Results
PG
Weekly Market Review: Ending the Month on a High Note
Merck Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Drug Pricing Bill Shakes Investor Confidence
MRK
Exxon Mobil Q2 Profit Rises 4x, Smashes Estimates
XOM
More Market News >