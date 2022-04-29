tiprankstipranks
Expectations Galore Ahead of Jack Henry’s Q3 Results

Missouri-based technology company Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) provides payment processing solutions and services to the financial services industry. It offers over 300 products and services through its brands Jack Henry Banking, Symitar, and ProfitStars.

The company has nearly 8,500 customers and more than 6,800 associates. It is scheduled to release its fiscal third-quarter results on May 3.

Q3 Expectations

For the third quarter ended March 31, 2022, analysts expect the company to report earnings and revenue of $1.06 per share and $475.44 million, respectively.

Q2 Results

In the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021, the fintech firm reported better-than-expected results. Revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $493.9 million, beating analysts’ expectations of $467.97 million. EPS grew 38% to $1.30 and surpassed analysts’ estimates of $1.13 per share.

Along with the second-quarter results, the company had issued guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022. It expects revenue to come in the range of $1.889 billion to $1.892 billion. Jack Henry also anticipates GAAP EPS between $4.75 and $4.82.

Price Target

Based on two Buys and two Holds, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. JKHY’s average price target of $200 implies 2.8% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 20% over the past year.

Investors’ Stance

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on JKHY, as 12.4% of investors on TipRanks increased their exposure to the stock over the past 30 days.

Conclusion

The company posted strong results in the past few quarters. Further, a positive fiscal third quarter is likely to help the stock, which closed 1.5% higher on Thursday, move up.

