Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): A Dividend Aristocrat Stock Analysts Love

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): A Dividend Aristocrat Stock Analysts Love
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): A Dividend Aristocrat Stock Analysts Love

Story Highlights

EPD, a Dividend Aristocrat stock, has a track record of increasing dividends for 25 consecutive years. Also, Wall Street analysts are bullish about EPD’s prospects.

Dividend-paying stocks are a viable option for investors seeking regular passive income, and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is one such top bet. The company provides midstream energy services to oil and gas producers and boasts a stellar track record of dividend payments and growth. For instance, EPD has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years, which has earned it the title of a Dividend Aristocrat (learn more about Dividend Aristocrats here). What stands out is that Wall Street analysts are also bullish about EPD’s prospects. 

Let’s delve deeper into this high-yield Dividend Aristocrat to understand why it is a solid income stock. 

EPD: A Dependable Income Stock

The primary reason why Enterprise Products Partners is a dependable income stock is the durability of its dividend payments and growth. The company consistently generates strong financials due to the steady demand for its offerings, which enables it to enhance its shareholders’ returns via a higher dividend distribution. 

Earlier this year, EPD increased its quarterly dividend by 5.3% year-over-year to $0.50 per share. Moreover, the company has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years at a CAGR of 7%. Besides for its solid dividend growth history, the company offers a compelling yield of 7.62%, supporting its bull case.

What is the Forecast for EPD Stock?

As discussed earlier, Wall Street analysts are bullish about EPS’s prospects. Moreover, their average price target indicates decent upside potential from current levels. 

EPD stock has seven Buy and two Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, the average EDP stock price target of $31.78 implies 22.32% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line 

EPD, with its solid dividend growth history and high yield, is an attractive income stock. Moreover, the company’s diversified assets, investments in high-growth projects, and steady demand for its services augur well for future dividend payouts. This is reflected in the analysts’ Strong Buy consensus rating. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): A Dividend Aristocrat Stock Analysts Love
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/2/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & IdeasBest Stocks to Buy Now, 11/2/2023, According to Top Analysts
11d ago
EPD
TEL
Enterprise Products price target lowered to $31 from $33 at Truist
The FlyEnterprise Products price target lowered to $31 from $33 at Truist
12d ago
EPD
Enterprise Products Partners Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?
Earning ReleasesEnterprise Products Partners Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?
13d ago
EPD
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >