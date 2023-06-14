Energy Transfer Stock (NYSE:ET): Top Analyst Maintains Bullish Stance

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Energy Transfer Stock (NYSE:ET): Top Analyst Maintains Bullish Stance

Story Highlights

UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni reiterated a Buy recommendation on ET stock. Energy Transfer stock has outperformed the broader markets over the past several years.

Shares of the leading midstream energy company, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) have outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) over the past several years. ET stock has more than doubled in three years, compared to an increase of 44% in the S&P 500 Index. Despite the outperformance, UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni reiterated a Buy recommendation on the company that transports oil and gas products. The top analyst has a price target of $22 on ET stock, implying a stellar upside potential of 73.64% from current levels. 

Before we dig deeper, investors should note that TipRanks identifies the Top Wall Street analysts per sector, per timeframe, and against different benchmarks. The ranking reflects an analyst’s ability to deliver higher returns through recommendations. Following the ratings, TipRanks’ algorithms calculate the statistical significance of each rating, the analysts’ overall success rate, and the average return. 

Top Analysts Rate ET Stock a Buy

Including Gershuni, ET stock has received six unanimous Buy recommendations from Top Wall Street analysts. The analysts’ bullish outlook is supported by the company’s ability to generate strong cash flows. Furthermore, its fee-based earnings provide stability and restrict commodity price sensitivity risk.

Further, ET’s diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America augur well for growth. Additionally, with assets located in every significant supply basin and access to the major demand markets, ET is well-positioned to generate excess cash flow consistently. 

Another key highlight is that management and insiders own significant stakes (about 13% of ET’s total common units outstanding) in the company, which indicates their confidence in the prospects of the company.

ET is a Top Dividend Stock

Besides for capital appreciation, ET is famous for consistently enhancing its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. The company recently increased the quarterly cash distribution to $0.3075 per share from $0.305. 

ET stock offers a lucrative forward yield of 9.71%. Further, the company’s management expects to increase its future dividend by 3-5% annually. 

What is the Price Target for ET Stock?

ET stock sports an average price target of $17.83 (based on the price targets given by top analysts), reflecting an upside potential of 40.73%. Overall, ET stock carries a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ET

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/13/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/13/2023, According to Top Analysts
22h ago
ET
TFII
Oil Trading Daily: Crude Rises on Higher-than-Expected Demand
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Can’t Hold Gains from Saudi Production Cut
BP
ET
More ET Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ET

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/13/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/13/2023, According to Top Analysts
22h ago
ET
TFII
Oil Trading Daily: Crude Rises on Higher-than-Expected Demand
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Crude Rises on Higher-than-Expected Demand
7d ago
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Can’t Hold Gains from Saudi Production Cut
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Can’t Hold Gains from Saudi Production Cut
8d ago
BP
ET
More ET Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >