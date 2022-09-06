tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Don’t Leave Your Portfolio Craving for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock, Says Five-Star Analyst

Story Highlights

McDonald’s has been adding value for its shareholders for a long time now. Ivan Feinseth, a five-Star analyst, believes that there are numerous upsides to growth that can take MCD stock higher in the future.

The challenges that have hurt global economies this year have not been able to eat too much into McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) shares, which declined only about 4% so far this year. After a recent run-through of the company’s business and fundamentals, Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth emerged with a firm conviction that McDonald’s looks mouthwatering at current levels.

McDonald’s Never Fails to Impress

The multinational fast food chain has been through numerous economic cycles since its inception in 1940. MCD has solidified itself into a somewhat recession-resilient stock in its space. “MCD’s mostly franchise model enables it to participate in revenue growth with minimal impact on other input costs,” observed Feinseth, a five-star rated analyst on TipRanks.

The efforts of McDonald’s to stay relevant in the ever-evolving market includes the integration of advanced technology like AI-supported voice ordering, digital marketing, and supply-chain management, among other things. These efforts are expected to continue to drive consistent market share gains, according to the analyst.

Moreover, another interesting and impressive factor about McDonald’s business model is that it finances its growth initiatives with its strong cash flows. These cash flows are also used to improve shareholder returns through dividend hikes and share repurchases.

Is McDonald’s Overvalued?

The current stock price of McDonald’s is about 31.34x its earnings, which is very close to its five-year highest P/E of 36.03. While this can be considered an expensive valuation, one also should not miss the fact that the valuation has increased over the past five years with very few major changes.

Moreover, the strength of the company’s business provides a meaningful upside to its stock price. Notably, the resilient business model drove the analyst’s decision to hold on to a Buy rating and also raise his price target on MCD to $320 from $314. Feinseth believes that the closure of the McDonald’s chain in Russia will be overcompensated by its ongoing growth initiatives and constant upgradation in menu and appeal.

Justifying his bullish stance, Feinseth noted, “Our price target is also well supported by MCD’s 14.79% projected ROC and 13.08% projected Economic Profit combined with its industry-leading position and incredibly strong brand equity.”

Is McDonald’s a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

Wall Street is bullish on McDonald’s and has a Strong Buy rating, which is based on 20 Buys and three Holds. McDonald’s average price prediction of $284.45 reflects an upside of 12% from current price levels.

Conclusion: McDonald’s Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

Feinseth believes that McDonald’s could be a great stock for your investment portfolio. This is because, despite high valuation in terms of price-to-earnings, McDonald’s has had a history of sustained growth based on its operational and innovative excellence. Moreover, economic downcycles have not deterred the company from enhancing shareholder returns through the years. Even in this year’s debacle, where the markets have been roiled by several economic and geopolitical headwinds, the company has relatively outperformed the major market averages.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MCD

Here’s Why the Fast Bill is Seeing Pushback by California Restauranters
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s Why the Fast Bill is Seeing Pushback by California Restauranters
6d ago
MCD
QSR
These 3 Dow Jones Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street
DIS
MCD
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hires Ex-Pepsi Executive as Global Chief Impact Officer
MCD
More MCD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MCD

Here’s Why the Fast Bill is Seeing Pushback by California Restauranters
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s Why the Fast Bill is Seeing Pushback by California Restauranters
6d ago
MCD
QSR
These 3 Dow Jones Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese 3 Dow Jones Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street
7d ago
DIS
MCD
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hires Ex-Pepsi Executive as Global Chief Impact Officer
Market NewsMcDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hires Ex-Pepsi Executive as Global Chief Impact Officer
12d ago
MCD
More MCD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Volkswagen to Walk the Talk of Listing Porsche AG
VWAGY
EQT (NYSE: EQT) Could Snap Up THQ Appalachia For $4 Billion
EQT
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Is Fined Again by Irish Regulator. Here’s Why
META
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Agrees to Buy Signify Health for $8B
CVS
SGFY
GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock: Website Traffic Portends a Weak Q2
GME
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
More Market News >