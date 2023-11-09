‘Don’t Get Too Excited,’ Says Top Analyst About SPCE Stock

Thursday’s trading got off to a good start for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). Boosted by the commencement of commercial space flights, the space tourism company’s Q3 results exceeded expectations, and the shares reacted in kind, blasting 28% higher, as of this writing.

In Q3, revenue climbed by a big 120.8% year-over-year to $1.7 million, in turn beating the Street’s forecast by $0.64 million. The net loss narrowed from $146 million a year ago to $105 million. That resulted in EPS of -$0.28, $0.15 better than what the analysts were expecting. For Q4, Virgin aims to generate $3 million in revenues, above the $2.1 million the Street had in mind.

At the same time, to support the production of its Delta Class spaceships, the company will go through a restructuring period which will also include a significant reduction of the workforce. Virgin intends to lay off 185 employees by early next year, bringing the workforce down to 840 full-time employees. These efforts are anticipated to generate annual run-rate savings of $425 million, starting next year.

The firm’s focus will now turn to the Delta spacecraft program. The company intends to reduce the frequency of flights to once per quarter in the first half of 2024. Following which, Unity flights will be put on hold until after the first Delta ships are assembled. Commercial flights are expected to resume in 2026.

Truist’s Michael Ciarmoli, a 5-star analyst rated in the top 2% of the Street’s stock pros, summed it up stating, “The move should allow SPCE more longevity with their current capital resources.”

Regarding the Delta program, the biggest takeaway from the earnings call as far as Ciarmoli is concerned revolved around the company now expecting a flight cadence of 8X per month, double the prior outlook of 4X a month.

“The announcement of a twofold increase in the cadence of Delta flights once operational was the bright spot in the call given the impact on potential revenue generation,” the 5-star analyst went on to say. “We still forecast significant cash burn in the coming periods along with elevated execution risk and potential future choke points around Mothership limitations.”

As such, Ciarmoli remains a SPCE bear, reiterating a Sell rating and sticking with a $1 price target. As such, Ciarmoli remains a SPCE bear, reiterating a Sell rating and sticking with a $1 price target. If the target is met over the next 12 months, investors could potentially face a 50% decrease in value. (To watch Ciarmoli’s track record, click here)

The other 2 Street ratings on file split into 1 Hold and Sell, each, making the consensus view here a Moderate Sell. At $1, the average target is the same as Ciarmoli’s objective. (See Virgin Galactic stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.