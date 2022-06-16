tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AAPL
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Does Apple’s Future Lie in Advertising? J.P. Morgan Thinks So

In this article:
In this article:
AAPL

In a topsy-turvy market for tech stocks, Apple (AAPL) shares are down with the rest of the growth stocks this year (down ~27% since 2022 began).

However, according to J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, Apple is poised to outperform the market over the next 12 months — to not only regain its highs of earlier this year, but to surpass them, and rise as high as $200 a share — 54% more than Apple stock costs today.

Chatterjee laid out his thoughts on this score on Thursday, in a note on the subject of advertising spend and mobile ad growth at Apple. As the analyst writes: “Global advertisement spends are increasingly moving towards digital mediums, and mobile advertisement is expected to grow from $288 bn in 2021 to over $400 bn by 2024.” Not all this money will go to Apple, of course. But with an installed base of more than one billion iPhone users worldwide, and generally well-heeled, Western consumer-users residing in the United States and Europe to boot — the kind advertisers love to target — Chatterjee argues that Apple is “better positioned than most other companies to benefit from this secular trend” of mobile advertising growth.

Currently, explains Chatterjee, Apple’s advertising efforts are limited to selling no more than “one ad per search in the App Store.” But this is only the beginning of what’s available to Apple. There’s at least the potential, argues the analyst, for Apple to take advantage of its huge installed base of iPhones by targeting ads on its own applications, as well as third-party applications, and managing the delivery of these ads for its clients.

How big is this opportunity for Apple? It could be worth as much as $6 billion in incremental revenue by 2025, says the analyst, and once Apple starts down this road, Chatterjee believes the company could grow its advertising revenues “at a robust double-digit pace” in years past 2025.

Now consider those numbers for a moment: A $400 billion market opportunity — and Apple only claiming $6 billion of it — works out to a projection of a mere 1.5% of total global mobile advertising market share. This is not any kind of wild, far-fetched claim that Chatterjee is making. It’s actually both realistic and possibly even conservative, should Apple decide to capitalize upon its potential.

In the near term, Chatterjee continues to expect Apple to be content with mid-to-upper single digit revenue growth from now through 2024 (with earnings growing a bit faster than that — 8% to 10%). But over the longer term, Chatterjee believes that the likely growth in advertising revenue will help to support 10% overall long-term annual revenue growth at Apple — and presumably, even faster profits growth. (See AAPL stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm Plans to Mind His Own Business
CLR
This Insider Is Buying NLOK Stock When Others Are Not
NLOK
Haivision Reports Strong Q2-2022 Revenue Growth; Shares Down 7.6%
Why Did Acadia Pharmaceuticals Shares Gain 15%?
ACAD
NHTSA Data Puts a Negative Spotlight on Tesla’s Autopilot
TSLA
Is the Game Over for Revlon?
REV
Spotify to Curb Hiring Pace by 25%; Street Sees 44% Upside
IAS
SPOT
Zendesk Jumped 5.6% on Wednesday; Here’s Why
ZEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
U
PHG
Gerber Goes Ga Ga for Bonds on Twitter
NDX
SPX
In this article:
AAPL

Latest News Feed

Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm Plans to Mind His Own Business
CLR
This Insider Is Buying NLOK Stock When Others Are Not
NLOK
Haivision Reports Strong Q2-2022 Revenue Growth; Shares Down 7.6%
Why Did Acadia Pharmaceuticals Shares Gain 15%?
ACAD
NHTSA Data Puts a Negative Spotlight on Tesla’s Autopilot
TSLA
Is the Game Over for Revlon?
REV
Spotify to Curb Hiring Pace by 25%; Street Sees 44% Upside
IAS
SPOT
Zendesk Jumped 5.6% on Wednesday; Here’s Why
ZEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
U
PHG
Gerber Goes Ga Ga for Bonds on Twitter
NDX
SPX