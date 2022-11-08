Disney is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Disney is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects

Not all market giants have reported earnings yet. Once trading closes today, Disney (DIS) will take its turn to report its fiscal fourth quarter’s results.

Ahead of the print, Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen has been looking at the central themes that are likely to determine sentiment on all things House of Mouse-based.

While the analyst sees plenty to like, noting that Parks earnings have “rebounded sharply” from Covid lows and the DTC business is “generally positive,” he offers a note of warning for the times ahead. “A looming recession will likely hit ad spending at the networks,” Nollen explained, “as well as attendance and spending at parks.”

Nevertheless, with the Disney+ ad tier launching in the U.S. on December 8 and overseas next year, should all markets launch, Nollen sees an $800 million ad sales “opportunity” in 2023, and by Q4 expects DTC revenue to outpace that of the linear networks.

Boosted by an impressive slate (Black Panther 2 and Avatar 2), content releases and international expansion should see, according to Nollen, near-term subscriber growth accelerate. Should the company guide for lower FY23 OI losses in DTC, it could be a “key stock catalyst.”

With Disney’s parks “more efficient and profitable than ever,” the Parks business is booming despite capacity constraints overseas, yet Nollen points out that the Parks’ post-Covid recovery did little for the stock. So, what’s to be expected in a potential recession?

“Parks revenue fell 7% in 2009,” explained the analyst, before adding, “we are hopeful it can be less now with recent price increases, Genie+ flexibility, and new attractions along with easing capacity restraints in China.”

On balance, then, Nollen expects the “structural gains” in DTC to counter the issues faced by ads and parks, and thinks that given the stock’s 36% year-to-date decline, it offers an “attractive opportunity for investors.”

As such, Nollen rates DIS shares an Outperform (i.e., Buy) along with a $140 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 40% from current levels. (To watch Nollen’s track record, click here)

And what about the rest of the Street? Most remain in Disney’s corner; based on 15 Buys vs. 3 Holds, the stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are expected to appreciate ~43% a year from now, considering the average price target stands at $144.33. (See Disney stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on DIS

Box Office Battle: ‘Black Adam’ wins another slow weekend with $18.5M
The FlyBox Office Battle: ‘Black Adam’ wins another slow weekend with $18.5M
2d ago
DIS
WBD
More DIS Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on DIS

Box Office Battle: ‘Black Adam’ wins another slow weekend with $18.5M
The FlyBox Office Battle: ‘Black Adam’ wins another slow weekend with $18.5M
2d ago
DIS
WBD

Latest News Feed