Deere Stock: Getting Cheaper, but Risks Remain

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
DE
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Deere Stock: Getting Cheaper, but Risks Remain

Story Highlights

Deere stock was a volatile mover after reporting its recent earnings results. With demand staying strong, there’s a lot to gain as management moves through supply-side hurdles. However, recession risks could weaken the thesis should the Fed fail to achieve an economic soft-landing.

In this article:
In this article:
DE

Shares of iconic agriculture equipment maker Deere (DE) plunged violently (more than 14%) following the release of some mixed second-quarter earnings results that saw revenues rise 11% year over year to $13.37 billion. Undoubtedly, there was a bit of margin pressure that likely induced such a reaction.

In the following trading sessions, Deere stock eventually regained most of the ground lost as investors had a chance to digest the quarter. Though numerous headwinds weighed down the quarter, management has continued to do a pretty good job of managing costs.

Thus far, demand for Deere equipment has been quite robust coming out of the pandemic. Still, there’s fear that we could be headed for a recession over the next year. Such an economic downturn could weigh heavily on heavy-duty equipment demand and act as an overhang on those turbulent shares of Deere.

Macro Risks Could Weigh on Deere Stock in the Second Half

Indeed, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has only intensified and accelerated global inflation. With higher fertilizer prices and other costs, the budget of farmers has been feeling a bit of pressure. Indeed, with a recession thrown in, demand for new Deere equipment could be pushed out further, making a sustained rally in the stock difficult. Additionally, the forestry and construction equipment business may also be at risk of weakness as firms brace for a downturn.

In any case, Deere stock already looks modestly priced at current levels. If anything, it’s a compelling value play despite its higher degree of economic sensitivity. At writing, the stock trades at 18.7 times trailing earnings and just 2.4 times sales.

Assuming the Federal Reserve can steer clear of a hard-landing amid its rate-hike cycle, Deere stock looks too cheap to ignore. However, if a recession proves severe, the downside risks for such a big-ticket discretionary could be excessive.

Given recession risks, many may insist on a wider margin of safety with the name. With so much in the way of uncertainty, I am neutral on DE stock.

For now, the agriculture market looks incredibly robust. While I do not doubt management’s ability to overcome recent supply-side constraints, I’m not sure that demand will remain strong if the Fed pulls the brakes on economic growth. Undoubtedly, demand for big-ticket equipment can go from booming to busting very quickly. With the effect of inflation factored in, there’s also a chance that margins could erode further going into year’s end.

Undoubtedly, Deere is a premium brand in the heavy-duty farming equipment space. With that comes a degree of pricing power. However, the company may not be able to pass on all of the costs to the consumer without taking a near-term hit to sales. Arguably, a margin hit may be better to stomach than a sales hit in the face of a potential recession. In any case, management should be able to find the right balance amid inflationary pressures.

Long-term Fundamentals Remain Sound for Deere

Though management remains quite upbeat, the medium-term outlook could be cloudly for Deere and other discretionary firms. With some degree of recession risk already baked into the stock price, today’s entry point at around $358 per share may prove attractive from a longer-term perspective.

The company is doing a lot of things right, specifically with the modernization (and electrification) of its equipment, which could fuel robust demand over the course of the next decade. Undoubtedly, being on the right side of a secular trend is always a good thing. However, it’s unclear as to how the firm will cope if we are due for a period of stagflation.

During the 2008-09 market crash, Deere stock lost over 70% of its value, and it took many years to sustain a rally to much higher levels. Indeed, the severity of the next recession is unlikely to be as bad as 2008-09. However, Deere stock’s performance through difficult times is noteworthy.

In any case, strong management and secular tailwinds should help the firm offset a portion of the nearer-term headwinds. At the end of the day, Deere is a quality blue chip with many long-term catalysts that should not be ignored by long-term thinkers.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, DE stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 15 analyst ratings, there are 10 Buy recommendations and five Hold recommendations.

The average Deere price target is $423.79, implying an upside of 18.45%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $370 per share to a high of $472 per share.

The Bottom Line on Deere Stock

DE isn’t at all expensive as it fluctuates around the low end of its year-long consolidation channel in the $350-400 range. As a more cyclical play, potential recessionary or stagflationary headwinds could keep the stock from breaking out. In any case, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the name, as demand hasn’t yet pointed to an economic downturn.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Mail Does Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK
Robinhood Agrees to Settle With Upset Customers
HOOD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Mark Cuban Tweets his Conviction in Crypto & All Things DeFi!
Should You Buy This Cheap Canadian Bank Stock?
EQB
What to Do in a Crazy Market Like This One
TIPRANKS LABS
Victoria’s Secret Rises on Q1 Beat; Website Visits Hinted at it
VSCO
In this article:
DE

Latest News Feed

Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Mail Does Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK
Robinhood Agrees to Settle With Upset Customers
HOOD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Mark Cuban Tweets his Conviction in Crypto & All Things DeFi!
Should You Buy This Cheap Canadian Bank Stock?
EQB
What to Do in a Crazy Market Like This One
TIPRANKS LABS
Victoria’s Secret Rises on Q1 Beat; Website Visits Hinted at it
VSCO