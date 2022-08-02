tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Crypto Exchange Poloniex Unveils New Trading System to Lower Latency and Improve Throughput

Story Highlights

The latest enhancements in the newly released trading system support higher transactions per second via faster order matching speeds alongside better stability and platform usability.

As it advances its technology stack to improve customer experience and platform performance, cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has officially launched a new trading system. The upgraded system provides its growing retail and professional audiences with access to higher transaction speeds, better stability, and an optimized user experience.

Per the Poloniex team, the new trading system features a next-generation matching engine, making the platform’s order matching speed thirty times faster and increasing its transactions per second (TPS) throughput by ten times. The new trading system will also lower the platform’s latency by more than five times, with plans to bring it further down in the coming months, helping encourage more high-frequency trading on its platform.

Besides the platform’s upgraded performance, the new system features higher fault tolerance by implementing a “microservices” architecture. This architecture supports uninterrupted functionality, translating to minimal downtime even during scheduled upgrades. Furthermore, it boosts the exchange’s capacity to handle traffic surges while maintaining stability, security, and user experience.

A new and redesigned API (Application Programming Interface) has also been added to the trading system, which will help Poloniex achieve faster performance and unlock more comprehensive features. The new trading system also lays the foundation for further product development on the Poloniex exchange, such as lending, staking, and margin trading.

In addition to improving the speed, scalability, and stability of Poloniex, the new trading system also delivers an overhauled trading experience. With the new trading interface, users can leverage several features, such as the market order, stop-market order, and advanced charts and analytics.

With the new trading system, the Poloniex team has enhanced its web and mobile applications to provide clients with a clearer, more intuitive, and more user-friendly experience.

Altogether, these new additions will simplify the user experience while simultaneously improving the exchange’s overall liquidity, benefiting market-makers, retail investors, and institutional traders. It will also complement the platform’s upcoming product development as Poloniex continues to expand to meet the ever-changing market and user expectations.

Commenting on the launch of the new trading system, Poloniex investor HE Justin Sun notes, “The launch of this new trading system is a landmark step forward for Poloniex as a world-class international exchange. It demonstrates our commitment to delivering benefits and the best services for our users. As one of the world’s oldest crypto exchanges, Poloniex has made impressive strides in optimizing its system and will continue to bring an incredible trading experience to retail and professional traders.”

