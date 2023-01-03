Could VICI Continue Its Outperformance in 2023?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Could VICI Continue Its Outperformance in 2023?

Shares of REIT VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) have gained 8.2% over the past year. In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index (DJIA) has dropped by nearly 8.8% during his period.

On top of these returns, VICI also offers a generous dividend yield of  4.63% while a beta of 0.82 ensures the stock is less prone to broader market gyrations.

Add to this, the revenue of the company has increased from $1.23 billion in 2020 to $1.51 billion in 2021. The figure is further expected to rise to $3.18 billion in 2023. At the same time, VICI’s FFO too, is anticipated to rise to $2.37 in 2023 from $1.76 in 2021.

Its not a surprise then that analysts are upbeat about the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $36.75. This points to a further 13.43% potential upside in the stock.

Further, Casinos are also beginning to shrug off COVID-19 blues and this continues to bode well for the stock as well.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties buys Fitz Casino & Hotel, enters sale leaseback transaction
The FlyVICI Properties buys Fitz Casino & Hotel, enters sale leaseback transaction
16d ago
VICI
VICI Properties downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc
VICI
Century Casinos provides update on projects in Caruthersville, Missouri
CNTY
VICI
More VICI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties buys Fitz Casino & Hotel, enters sale leaseback transaction
The FlyVICI Properties buys Fitz Casino & Hotel, enters sale leaseback transaction
16d ago
VICI
VICI Properties downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc
The FlyVICI Properties downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc
25d ago
VICI
Century Casinos provides update on projects in Caruthersville, Missouri
The FlyCentury Casinos provides update on projects in Caruthersville, Missouri
1M ago
CNTY
VICI
More VICI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >