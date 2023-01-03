Could VICI Continue Its Outperformance in 2023?

Shares of REIT VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) have gained 8.2% over the past year. In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index (DJIA) has dropped by nearly 8.8% during his period.

On top of these returns, VICI also offers a generous dividend yield of 4.63% while a beta of 0.82 ensures the stock is less prone to broader market gyrations.

Add to this, the revenue of the company has increased from $1.23 billion in 2020 to $1.51 billion in 2021. The figure is further expected to rise to $3.18 billion in 2023. At the same time, VICI’s FFO too, is anticipated to rise to $2.37 in 2023 from $1.76 in 2021.

Its not a surprise then that analysts are upbeat about the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $36.75. This points to a further 13.43% potential upside in the stock.

Further, Casinos are also beginning to shrug off COVID-19 blues and this continues to bode well for the stock as well.

Read full Disclosure