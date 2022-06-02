tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AFRM
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Could the Recovery in Affirm Stock Continue?

Story Highlights

Affirm stock has recovered about 66% in less than a month. However, it still faces a growing list of headwinds.

In this article:
In this article:
AFRM

After months of underperformance, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock bounced back 66% since it announced its better-than-expected Q3 financials on May 12. Despite this recovery, AFRM stock is still down about 86% from the 52-week high. This includes a decline of about 76% this year alone.

The rising interest rates, high inflation, and credit risk are why shares of financial technology companies, including Affirm, have lost substantial value. Along with macro challenges, higher competition and the weakening of revenue yield (revenue as a percentage of gross merchandise volume or GMV) further remained a drag for AFRM stock.

Now What?

While the operating environment remains challenging, AFRM continues to scale its network. Its active consumer base has consistently increased over the past year. Meanwhile, transactions per active consumer have improved sequentially in the past two quarters. 

Furthermore, the number of active merchants on its platform has surged 1,698% higher on a year-over-year basis in Q3. It’s worth mentioning that AFRM’s active merchant base has improved sequentially in the last six consecutive quarters. 

While AFRM continues to grow rapidly, Jefferies analyst John Hecht sees “declining unit economics” as a concern. The analyst expects Affirm’s MDR (merchant discount rate) to compress amid increased competitive activities. Notably, MDR is a fee AFRM charges its merchant partners for each transaction processed through its platform. 

Hecht is bearish on AFRM stock, while his price target of $15 represents a downside of about 38%.

Overall on TipRanks, AFRM stock has received seven Buy, six Hold, and two Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Further, due to the recent correction, the average price target of $42.43 represents 74.5% upside

Bottom Line

Affirm’s growing scale, multi-year partnerships, and expansion of product offerings provide a solid platform for long-term growth. However, the rising interest rates and high inflation could impact volumes and contribute to higher delinquency rates, which would be a negative for Affirm. Meanwhile, increased competition could hurt MDR and gain on sales of loans, limiting upside potential.  

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

UiPath Exceeds Q1 Expectations; Shares Spring 8.7%
PATH
MongoDB Stock Gains on Upbeat Q1 Results; Website Visits Hinted at it
MDB
Chewy Stock Jumps 18.8% on Upbeat Q1 Results
CHWY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 2: What You Need to Know
HPE
NDX
DoorDash Ups the Ante in Online Food Delivery Space
DASH
DWS Group CEO Quits Amid Greenwashing Allegations
DB
VersaBank Announces Q2 Earnings Results; Shares Down 5.2%
VBNK
Sun Life Financial Closes DentaQuest Acquisition; Analysts are Bullish
SLF
Li Auto’s May Deliveries Up By 165%
LI
Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
In this article:
AFRM

Latest News Feed

UiPath Exceeds Q1 Expectations; Shares Spring 8.7%
PATH
MongoDB Stock Gains on Upbeat Q1 Results; Website Visits Hinted at it
MDB
Chewy Stock Jumps 18.8% on Upbeat Q1 Results
CHWY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 2: What You Need to Know
HPE
NDX
DoorDash Ups the Ante in Online Food Delivery Space
DASH
DWS Group CEO Quits Amid Greenwashing Allegations
DB
VersaBank Announces Q2 Earnings Results; Shares Down 5.2%
VBNK
Sun Life Financial Closes DentaQuest Acquisition; Analysts are Bullish
SLF
Li Auto’s May Deliveries Up By 165%
LI
Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT