COST, LULU: 2 Standout Stocks That Could Gain in 2024

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment RateFederal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
COST, LULU: 2 Standout Stocks That Could Gain in 2024
Stock Analysis & Ideas

COST, LULU: 2 Standout Stocks That Could Gain in 2024

Story Highlights

Costco and Lululemon are two of the hottest consumer stocks out there following their recent quarterly pops. Wall Street thinks the good times could continue in the new year and beyond as they expand their growth horizons.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) are two standout performers that finished last year with a bang. With shares now up around 40% and 53%, respectively, over the past year, questions linger as to whether they can post another strong year of gains. Indeed, valuations have swollen quite a bit in recent months, as each company impressed investors with their recent quarters.

Despite this, there are many growth levers each firm can pull to keep growth going strong in a year that could see market gains broaden beyond the leading AI stocks. China, in particular, is a market that holds tremendous promise as each firm looks to expand its footprint at the international level.

Therefore, let’s check out TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to see how the two stocks stack up with analysts for the year ahead.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco is a big-box retailer that the late Charlie Munger praised on numerous occasions in the past. And it’s really not hard to understand why Munger was such a big fan of the company. Apart from being a place for consumers to go to save a few bucks amid inflation and other economic headwinds, Costco has been a rather exciting place to scratch that “treasure hunter” itch.

Additionally, the firm is incredibly well-run, such that Munger once said he wished “everything else in America was working as well as Costco does.” As a fan of the firm and what it has to offer to the average budget-constrained consumer, I remain a raging bull on COST stock for the long haul.

Undoubtedly, every visit to Costco stands to be just a bit different as new discretionary merchandise (gold bullion, anyone?) is introduced into the mix alongside must-have pantry staples. Let’s say you go to the local Costco for a bulk haul of peanut butter. You may walk out with a bar of gold and perhaps even that massive Teddy Bear plush. It’s Costco’s ability to seamlessly meld discretionary goods alongside everyday low-cost staples that enables the firm to win in all sorts of economic conditions.

In 2023, Costco members may have come for the savings. In 2024 and 2025, when consumers begin to heal, they’ll probably stick around for the fairly-priced discretionary goods.

Indeed, the store layout, abundance of bargains, and free samples galore are just some of the reasons it’s tough to avoid crowds over at the local Costco. With the company experiencing early success in its Chinese expansion, there are many reasons to think the epic Costco stock rally can continue for years to come.

Reportedly, Mainland Chinese consumers have welcomed the first Costco store with open arms. The crowds over at Costco were so massive that crowd control measures were needed. If that’s not a profoundly good sign of what to expect from a continued expansion into China, I don’t know what is.

As it turns out, Chinese consumers love the Costco shopping experience just as much as Americans and Canadians. With a massive runway in the Chinese market and the potential for China’s economy to heal at the hands of a bit of government stimulus, I’d not dare bet against Costco, even after its impressive run to new highs.

If anything, I believe the Chinese opportunity makes Costco stock — which looks quite rich at 46.9 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) — a pretty good deal for growth-oriented investors.

Apart from having massive growth prospects in the Chinese market, the firm has some of the most admirable managers in the entire retail scene.

What is the Price Target for COST Stock?

Costco stock is a Strong Buy, according to analysts, with 21 Buys and seven Holds assigned in the past three months. The average COST stock price target of $683.93 implies 0.4% downside potential.

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU)

The consumer seems to be alive and well, at least through the eyes of certain top-tier apparel companies, like Lululemon, which recently upped its sales estimates. Undoubtedly, not all apparel companies have been riding high in recent quarters, as consumers appear to be gravitating toward some brands and away from others. And price seems to have little to do with the shift. All things considered, I have to stay bullish on LULU stock as it continues flooring it for investors.

It’s not hard to imagine many Nike (NASDAQ:NKE) customers going over to the Lululemon retail store to get their sportswear. Yes, Lululemon remains expensive, with discounts that tend to be stretched quite thin (forgive the pun, please). Still, consumers continue to buy Lululemon items with both hands, and they’ve shown they’re more than willing to pay a premium sticker price, even with fears that a recession could be around the corner.

In 2023, I would have thought consumers seeking yoga wear would have traded down from Lululemon for cheaper alternatives. Trading down to more affordable comparable goods has been a common theme at grocery stores in recent years. So, what exactly happened with Lululemon? The apparel landscape appears to be shifting in favor of Lululemon. In a prior piece, I highlighted the company’s unique social-media-heavy marketing strategy as a source of strength over rivals like Nike.

As Lululemon continues to do everything right, I believe a consumer sentiment recovery could place an amplifier on recent dynamics that have helped LULU stock hit new highs in a fairly mixed year for apparel companies. Add recent strength in China into the equation, and the stock seems like a freight train capable of picking up speed from here. I wouldn’t bet against the stock.

What is the Price Target for LULU Stock?

Lululemon stock is a Moderate Buy, according to analysts, with 21 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average LULU stock price target of $525.00 implies 10.7% upside potential.

Better Buy: COST or LULU Stock?

Costco and Lululemon are great retail companies that still have so much growth left in the tank. As China recovers and each firm looks to expand its footprints into the region, I’d be willing to bet that shares of both firms will be much higher five years from now. Nonetheless, of the two, analysts see more upside (10.7%) in LULU stock for the next year.

Disclosure 

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >