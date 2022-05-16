tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Coinbase Stock’s ‘Distress Level’ Offers a Long-Term Opportunity, Says Oppenheimer

Whether you’re a crypto fan or not, the industry never lacks for drama. The past week was particularly buzzy after the stablecoin TerraUSD de-pegged from the U.S. dollar and sent crypto prices tumbling across the board, causing fears the space could go into total meltdown.

The debacle provided more food for the crypto bears who also had plenty to feast on based on Coinbase’s (COIN) latest disappointing quarterly report. The soft start to the year being a reflection of the market’s downturn.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Coinbase’s latest 10Q filing had a new risk factor added, which to some seemed to imply that users could lose funds if Coinbase went bankrupt. This was followed by a tweet by CEO Brian Armstrong on the matter, who reassured users their “funds are safe.”

Investors were left mulling over the prospect of Coinbase caving in, but Oppenheimer’s Owen Lau thinks the whole issue is nothing more than a storm in a teacup.

“We believe the Tweet from CEO Brian Armstrong is vastly misunderstood and being taken out of context,” says the analyst. “First, in our view, this additional disclosure is required by the new SAB 121 instituted in March 2022, and shouldn’t be interpreted that Coinbase is at risk of bankruptcy. In fact, CEO Armstrong made it clear that Coinbase ‘has no risk of bankruptcy.’ Second, it is a ‘Risk Factors’ disclosure, which indicates there is risk that the custodial assets may be considered as property of bankruptcy estate, and it may be not.”

In any case, Lau adds, while such a situation has yet to be tested, when things go awry at a bank, uninsured depositors get paid before general creditors and stockholders do.

In fact, moving on from the 10Q issues, there is even a silver lining to the whole TerraUSD mess, which managed to push trading volumes up for Coinbase over recent days.

Such is the bearish sentiment, though, that Lau thinks there is an opportunity for those willing to seek it out right now.

“The stock appears to trade at a distress level,” Lau summed up, “but the company’s fundamentals remain strong and long-term crypto adoption remains intact, providing an attractive entry point for long-term investors.”

Accordingly, Lau rates COIN shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) while his $197 price target implies shares will rise ~219% over the coming months. (To watch Lau’s track record, click here)

Where do other analysts stand on COIN? 14 Buys, 4 Holds and 2 Sells have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, the stock gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Given the $177.39 average price target, shares could surge ~187% in the next year. (See Coinbase stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.