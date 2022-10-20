Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits Bottom on Increased Skepticism Surrounding Auto Sector

tiprankstipranks
Go Premium
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits Bottom on Increased Skepticism Surrounding Auto Sector

Story Highlights

Carvana stock remains under pressure as the used car retailer faces multiple challenges. Analysts too are losing conviction in the company’s near-term performance.

Online used car retailer Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) hit a fresh 52-week low of $14.55 yesterday after concerns about the auto sector’s dismal third-quarter performance increased. A slew of negative news is dragging down stocks in the used auto sector lately. CVNA stock has lost a whopping 93.7% so far this year.

Carvana’s Micro and Macro Problems Accelerate

Just last week, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers showed that there was a continued drop in used auto prices. In September, used car and truck prices declined 4.2% from August, on an unadjusted basis. Also, there is a steep decline in the demand for used cars owing to the tough macroeconomic headwinds.

Furthermore, Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), a vehicle finance provider and one of Carvana’s largest creditors, reported worse-than-expected third-quarter results yesterday. To make things worse, Ally reported a decline in auto loan applications and consumer auto originations, adding to the already bleak outlook for the auto sector.

Moreover, Carvana has been facing a series of legal battles for failure to register the sold vehicles in the owner’s name in a timely manner. Owing to this, certain states have even temporarily suspended Carvana’s license to operate or put it under regulatory oversight.

Also, the company is already facing liquidity issues, a mounting debt burden, and widening expenses, all of which stand to hamper Carvana’s performance in the near term.

Analysts Predict Doom and Gloom for Carvana

Yesterday, Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem cut the price target on CVNA stock to $30 (100% upside potential) from $35 while maintaining a Hold rating.

Fadem predicts a deceleration in unit sales for Q3, coupled with a tough macroeconomic backdrop and liquidity issues. Based on these near-term challenges, Fadem sees further deterioration in CVNA stock.

Similarly, on October 18, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham slashed the price target on CVNA to $15 (almost fairly traded) from $50. The analyst also downgraded the stock to a Hold rating from Buy.

Basham’s pessimism stems from the deteriorating market conditions, Carvana’s rapid cash burn, and ballooned cost structure. Also, the analyst believes that Carvana’s recent purchase of Adesa adds to its already overwhelming cost burden.

Is Carvana a Buy or Sell Stock?

Owing to the near-term challenges surmounting the used car sector, analysts have a mixed outlook on CVNA stock’s trajectory. On TipRanks, Carvana stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, ten Holds, and one Sell. The average Carvana price target of $49.63 implies an impressive 231.1% upside potential to current levels.

Ending Thoughts

Carvana remains under tremendous pressure to perform in its upcoming third-quarter results, scheduled for November 3. An unexpected earnings beat will help the company regain confidence in both analysts and investors. Notably, the TipRanks Website Traffic tool shows that in Q3, the total estimated visits to carvana.com fell 9.54% year-over-year. Nonetheless, CVNA’s year-to-date global website visits have grown 60.33% compared to the same period last year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >