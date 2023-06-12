Can SoFi Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sustain Its Blistering Rally?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Can SoFi Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sustain Its Blistering Rally?

Story Highlights

SoFi Technologies reported impressive Q1 results, with record net revenues and member count. The company has showcased sustained growth and progress toward profitability, which is likely to be reached by the end of the year, which could sustain the stock’s positive momentum.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has seen its shares skyrocket lately, undergoing a blistering rally that has resulted in gains of over 100% since May 15, when shares hit a swing low. The trendy personal finance solutions company has managed to sustain an impressive rate of growth, which was once again demonstrated in its most recent Q1 results.

More importantly, however, the company has been making steady progress toward reaching profitability. With improving cost management and softer stock-based compensation over time, SoFi may be GAAP profitable by the end of this year. This could be a strong catalyst for the stock, which would help it sustain its current rally. That said, I do remain cautious regarding the stock’s investment case, as the company still has a lot to prove. Thus, I am neutral on SOFI stock.

Kicking Off Fiscal 2023 on a High Note

SoFi kicked off its Fiscal 2023 on a high note, sustaining an outstanding pace of growth. This is not 2021, when social investing was exploding with new investors fueled by stimulus checks and an excess of cash. Yet, SoFi’s member count and overall activity in its product line continue to proliferate. Despite the discouraging capital market landscape, SoFi’s member count in Q1 rose by 46% year-over-year to nearly 5.7 million. The company also posted its eighth consecutive quarter of record adjusted net revenue, which landed at $460 million, up 43% year-over-year. Growth was powered by record revenue in Lending and Financial Services, as well as continued strength in tech platforms. In Lending, specifically, net interest income revenue (NIM revenue) was $201 million and was actually higher than SoFi’s Lending non-interest income of $136 million.

With interest rates on the rise, it’s a bit surprising to see SoFi’s lending products perform well. Indeed, the company’s Home Loans faced macro headwinds from rising rates. However, these headwinds were more than offset by SoFi’s Personal Loans business which preserved its momentum in Q1, achieving record originations of roughly $3 billion, up 46% from $2 billion in the same period last year.

Shifting our focus to the realm of Financial Services, we witnessed an impressive surge in net revenue, amounting to $81 million, marking a staggering 244% increase compared to the previous year. This remarkable growth can be attributed to the record-breaking revenue generated by SoFi Money, alongside the sustained robust contributions from SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Invest, and lending-as-a-service. Within this segment, the process of monetization has displayed consistent improvement, as evidenced by the consecutive quarterly rise in annualized revenue per product. The figure currently stands at $45, which is twice the amount recorded in the previous year of $20, and reflects a 15% quarter-over-quarter increase from $40. Moreover, the company has expanded its range of financial services products to 7.1 million, indicating a noteworthy 51% year-over-year rise. In addition, management continues to observe a strong influx of new products, with 584,000 potential offerings on the horizon.

Based on the company’s Q1 results and its ongoing growth momentum, management expects that SoFi will end Fiscal 2023 with net revenues of $470 million to $480 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 32% to 35%. While this implies a deceleration further into the year, it’s still a very impressive pace of growth during such a tough macro environment.

A Step Closer to Profitability

Besides the company’s robust growth, SoFi’s Q1 results showcased the company’s gradual steps toward reaching profitability. The combination of growing revenues and disciplined cost management has allowed the company to improve its margins over time, leading management to believe that GAAP profitability will be reached by the end of the year. For instance, with SoFi unlocking economies of scale following the rapid growth in financial services, as I just mentioned, the company was able to drive cross-buy and marketing efficiencies in Q1. Evidently, the segment’s sales and marketing spend as a percentage of net revenue was 51% versus 60% in the prior-year period.

The company’s overall margin improvement is best illustrated through its adjusted EBITDA, which landed at $76 million, implying a margin of 16%. This represented 14 points of year-over-year margin improvement, demonstrating the substantial operating leverage of the business as it scales. In addition to its adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, SoFi recorded a meaningful development against stock-based compensation as a percentage of net revenues, which was at 14% in Q1, down from 16% in Q4 2022 and 24% in Q1 2022. This should be music to investors’ ears, who can hope that dilution eases over time.

Given these improvements, SoFi was able to narrow down its net losses to just $34.4 million in Q1, notably lower than $110.3 million last year. Hence, management’s target of reaching GAAP profitability by Q4 doesn’t sound far-fetched at all.

Is SOFI Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, SoFi Technologies has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, five Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. At $7.39, the average SoFi Technologies stock price target implies 19.3% downside potential.

The Takeaway

In conclusion, SoFi Technologies demonstrated impressive growth and made significant strides toward profitability in its recent Q1 results. The company’s sustained pace of expansion, with record net revenues and member count, is a positive sign for its future. In fact, despite facing macro headwinds, SoFi’s Lending and Financial Services segments have performed well, contributing to its overall success. By improving cost management and reducing stock-based compensation, SoFi’s goal of achieving GAAP profitability by the end of the year seems rather attainable, which is likely to sustain the stock’s ongoing rally. Still, I choose to remain on the sidelines until the company can prove it can post profits on a sustainable basis, as the fintech industry remains highly competitive.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SOFI

Why SoFi Stock Keeps Going Up
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy SoFi Stock Keeps Going Up
4d ago
SOFI
Why SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Like a Fantastic Fintech Stock
SI
SOFI
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/29/2023, According to Top Analysts
OWL
WCC
More SOFI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SOFI

Why SoFi Stock Keeps Going Up
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy SoFi Stock Keeps Going Up
4d ago
SOFI
Why SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Like a Fantastic Fintech Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Like a Fantastic Fintech Stock
13d ago
SI
SOFI
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/29/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/29/2023, According to Top Analysts
15d ago
OWL
WCC
More SOFI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >