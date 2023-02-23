Buy Tesla stock ahead of upcoming investors day, Morgan Stanley says

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Buy Tesla stock ahead of upcoming investors day, Morgan Stanley says

“Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will be presented on March 1. The future is bright.”

No, that’s not a quote of the promotional poster for the latest Marvel blockbuster, but rather one of Elon Musk’s more hyperbolic utterances and which refers to Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming investor day.

While that sounds typically bombastic, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas thinks such a statement should be taken very seriously indeed – particularly by Tesla’s EV rivals.

“We think the investment community may be underestimating the obsolescence curves underlying much of today’s EV and battery technology in production today,” said the analyst. “It is very possible that Tesla’s March 1st investor day may have greater significance on the market’s perception (and ultimately, valuation) for Tesla’s EV competitors than for Tesla itself.”

Elon Musk’s aim has always been for Tesla to become a mass-market manufacturer (whilst also reducing the auto industry’s carbon footprint), but in order to do so, the company will need to both offer lower prices whilst at the same reduce costs to preserve their industry leading margins.

With its aim of offering a car priced at $25,000, Tesla will need to make significant progress from the FY22 COGS per vehicle of ~$39,000. And Jonas thinks the company might be readying to announce how it intends to do so.

The tidbits that have so far tricked out regarding Tesla’s ‘Project Highland’ – a nod to the moving assembly line Henry Ford introduced at his Highland Park, Michigan factory in 2013 – is to “significantly revamp” the Model 3 components and interior. And that is important because as the competition in EVs gathers pace amidst the rumblings of a deflationary EV environment, “doubling down with a re-vamped Model 3 can bring new enthusiasm and cost savings.”

As such, at the upcoming investor day, Jonas is looking for Tesla to reveal a “suite of technologies needed for the mass adoption of EVs at far lower price points.”

All told, Jonas rates Tesla shares an Overweight (i.e., Buy) along with a $220 price target. (To watch Jonas’s track record, click here)

Most on the Street, however, think the current share price is just about right; at $202.46, the average target suggests the shares will stay rangebound for the foreseeable future. Rating wise, the stock garners a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 22 Buys, 6 Holds and 3 Sells. (See Tesla stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla to announce move to ‘California Engineering Headquarters’
The FlyTesla to announce move to ‘California Engineering Headquarters’
1d ago
TSLA
TSLA Rises as Battery Manufacturing Returns to U.S.
TSLA
Watchdog decides against fine after Tesla makes changes to security cameras
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla to announce move to ‘California Engineering Headquarters’
The FlyTesla to announce move to ‘California Engineering Headquarters’
1d ago
TSLA
TSLA Rises as Battery Manufacturing Returns to U.S.
Market NewsTSLA Rises as Battery Manufacturing Returns to U.S.
1d ago
TSLA
Watchdog decides against fine after Tesla makes changes to security cameras
The FlyWatchdog decides against fine after Tesla makes changes to security cameras
1d ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >