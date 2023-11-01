Bumble Stock (NASDAQ:BMBL): Options Traders are Swiping Right

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Bumble Stock (NASDAQ:BMBL): Options Traders are Swiping Right
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Bumble Stock (NASDAQ:BMBL): Options Traders are Swiping Right

Story Highlights

Although Bumble’s compelling dating app never really caught on with Wall Street, some recent signals in the options market suggest that the smart money may be getting enamored with BMBL stock.

On the surface, Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) provided a breath of fresh air in the online romance industry. With the platform structured around women making the first move, Bumble instantly distinguished itself from the competition. Unfortunately, it failed to resonate with Wall Street. Still, recent derivatives market activity shows that options traders are swiping right on the stock. From a purely tactical and speculative view, I am bullish on BMBL stock.

Options Flow Data Offers Intrigue for BMBL Stock

Previously, I must admit that I did not care for BMBL stock. In June, I warned that economic pressures impacting consumer sentiment could negatively affect the dating industry. Although Bumble shares swung higher into July, the market value eventually began sliding. At the time, options data also pointed to a downward trajectory. However, a sentiment pivot warrants a reexamination.

Specifically, options flow data – which exclusively screens for big block trades likely made by institutions – reveals that in October, major traders began placing bullish wagers for options expiring late this year and early next year. Most notably, a major trader (or traders) sold 20,000 contracts of the Dec 15 ’23 10.00 put, collecting a premium of $260,000 in the process.

On the surface, the engagement of a put contract seems bearish. After all, putholders enjoy the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying security at the listed strike price. However, it’s important to realize that options contracts represent an agreement between two parties.

Regarding the $10 put, the seller has an obligation to buy BMBL stock at the strike under the exercise of the contract (i.e., if shares fall below $10). To be sure, it’s a hefty risk.

Let’s assume BMBL stock falls to $9. Subsequently, the putholder can force the seller to buy BMBL at $10. Assuming a single trader sold 20,000 puts, that entity must ultimately acquire $20 million worth of shares (since each option contract controls 100 shares), even though they’d only be worth $18 million at $9.

Given such a massive risk profile – possibly losing $2 million later in exchange for $260,000 now – the intrepid wager at least generates curiosity.

Why Bumble Might Succeed This Time

Based on a cursory look at BMBL stock, it’s difficult not to have concerns. Since the start of the year, shares have fallen by more than 36%. Since making its public market debut, the dating app hemorrhaged over 80% of its market value. Nevertheless, the rate of negative acceleration had diminished, almost egging on the knife-catchers.

While BMBL stock hardly represents a send-the-kids-to-college type of investment, broader social forces may finally favor Bumble. That’s because while every struggling company got to its doldrums because of business-related factors, BMBL legitimately suffered from poor timing.

For example, Bumble launched its initial public offering during the height of retail revenge. Subsequently, in 2022 and throughout this year, the revenge travel phenomenon dominated headlines. However, the equivalent pent-up demand for dating didn’t seem to register upside for BMBL stock.

Nevertheless, this trend might change. While consumers have been prioritizing travel-and-experience-related excursions following the lifting of global COVID-19 restrictions, this appetite may be hitting a major headwind.

Yes, people have opened their wallets for experiences – the so-called “funflation” factor – despite escalating prices and borrowing costs. However, everyone has their limits. Recently, consumer behavioral data suggests that people are winding down their travel intentions. If so, this scenario could open the door for Bumble. For one thing, dating app memberships are cheaper than flying across the world. Second, meeting someone new would check the box for social experiences.

Challenges Still Remain

For conservative investors, they may want to wait until November 7 – when Bumble releases its third-quarter earnings report – before committing capital to the idea. Fundamentally, the company still presents a risky profile. In particular, the concept that women need to make the first move may cut into the total addressable market.

Still, that’s a relatively easy fix, and with options traders apparently bullish on Bumble, it might be worth a second look.

Is BMBL Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, BMBL stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys, four Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average BMBL stock price target is $22.14, implying 71.6% upside potential.

The Takeaway: BMBL Stock is About Following the Money

Undeniably, BMBL stock offers a high-risk, high-reward idea for speculators. For now, the smart money appears to have favorably changed its tune about the dating app. Moreover, a fundamental argument exists that supports said narrative. Therefore, if you have the nerve, Bumble might be worth checking out now.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Bumble Stock (NASDAQ:BMBL): Options Traders are Swiping Right
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Rides Wave of Buzz Upward
Market NewsBumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Rides Wave of Buzz Upward
1M ago
BMBL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >