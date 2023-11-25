Broadcom Stock (NASDAQ:AVGO): Is More Upside Likely?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Broadcom Stock (NASDAQ:AVGO): Is More Upside Likely?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Broadcom Stock (NASDAQ:AVGO): Is More Upside Likely?

Story Highlights

The artificial intelligence boom of 2023 has pushed Broadcom’s stock closer to its consensus price target. However, the chipmaker’s efforts to drive growth through AI and the cloud are likely to propel its stock higher in the next 12 months.

Semiconductor and infrastructure software company Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock skyrocketed 79% YTD on the back of the AI wave. Investor sentiment remains buoyant, fueled by the long-term potential AI offers chip stocks. While chip demand for personal computing and smartphones has been lukewarm this year, most analysts believe Q4 will be favorable. Broadcom’s strategic investments and commitment to AI make me bullish on AVGO’s stock.

Outstanding Growth Trajectory

Broadcom has emerged as a key player in the field of AI innovation. Its strengths are its semiconductor design, networking technologies, and software solutions. Using this expertise, the company is now integrating AI capabilities into its diverse array of products and services.

Broadcom’s revenue has increased from $13.2 billion in Fiscal 2016 to $35.4 billion over the trailing 12 months, reflecting the magnitude of its growth. Over the same period, earnings per share (EPS) have increased from $11.45 to $32.50.

This significant growth trajectory most likely justifies Broadcom’s stock price surge of 389% over the last five years, compared to the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index’s (NDX) 139% gain over the same period.

Over the last few years, the acquisition of enterprise software companies like Symantec’s Enterprise Security Business and CA Technologies has allowed Broadcom to augment its AI capabilities significantly while diversifying beyond chip-making. Infrastructure Software revenue accounted for 22% of total revenue in Fiscal 2022. With these acquisitions, the company expects to drive revenue by powering its software operations.

More recently, macro headwinds affected personal computing and smartphone market demand this year. Nonetheless, Broadcom reported a robust third quarter Fiscal 2023. Total revenue grew 5% year-over-year to $8.9 billion, while adjusted EPS jumped to $10.54 from $9.73 in Q3 Fiscal 2022.

Notably, in Q3, the Semiconductor Solutions segment accounted for 78% of total revenue, with Infrastructure Software making up for the rest. In Q3, revenue in both segments increased their revenues by 5%.

Moreover, Broadcom is also a dividend stock, offering a yield of 1.9%, higher than the tech sector average of 1.02%. At the end of the quarter, it had $12 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $4.6 billion in free cash flow, which should aid dividend payments and future strategic investments.

Bright Future Ahead with AI

This year, Broadcom partnered with Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Cloud to use generative AI tools to strengthen cybersecurity measures and improve operational efficiency for businesses.

Additionally, on November 22, after a lot of regulatory hurdles, Broadcom finally closed the acquisition of cloud software company VMware. With this $61 billion cash-and-stock transaction, Broadcom intends to diversify its business from semiconductors to the cloud.

As a result of the acquisition, the company expects to generate around 49% of its revenue from Infrastructure Software. It also counts on adding $8.5 billion of pro-forma EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) in the next three years after the deal’s completion. While a merger of this scale will take time to show its full potential, this deal could certainly add to Broadcom’s revenue, going forward. 

Furthermore, Broadcom’s focus on developing AI-centric chips and hardware accelerators has the potential to empower a wide range of industries, from healthcare to automotive to telecommunications and beyond.

Looking ahead, management expects revenue to be around $9.27 billion, a 4.1% increase year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA of roughly 65% of projected revenue.

Meanwhile, analysts predict that Q4 revenue will be around $9.28 billion, with EPS of $10.96. For Fiscal 2023, revenue is expected to grow by 8% to $36 billion, with earnings growth of 12% to $42.03 per share. Broadcom will release its Fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter results on December 7.

Is AVGO Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

In October, Evercore ISI analyst Matthew Prisco expressed his cautiously optimistic outlook for Broadcom. According to the analyst, China-related concerns and macroeconomic headwinds may have limited the company’s performance in the short term.

However, he does anticipate that semiconductors will perform better in the fourth quarter. With that in mind, the analyst raised the target price for AVGO from $1,000 to $1050, giving it a Buy rating. More recently, analysts at Robert W. Baird and Bernstein reiterated their Buy ratings on AVGO, each with a price target of $1000.

Overall, Wall Street is optimistic about Broadcom’s AI long-term prospects, giving it a Strong Buy consensus rating. Out of the 18 analysts covering the stock, 16 rate it a Buy, while two rate it a Hold. None of the analysts rate the stock a Sell. The average analyst AVGO target price is $990.56, which is just 1.2% above current levels.

Priced at 22.5 times expected 2024 earnings and 10 times forward sales, Broadcom seems reasonable for a high-growth chip stock with AI and cloud prospects. Analysts forecast revenue growth of 7.8% to $35.8 billion and EPS growth of 11.7% to $42.03 in Fiscal 2023.

The Bottom Line on Broadcom

I believe Broadcom’s strategic investments, commitment to integrating AI into its offerings, and diversification of its business are preparing it for future growth and innovation. With a robust portfolio of products and a history of successful acquisitions, the company is poised to capitalize on the AI niche to drive more revenue and profits in the near term.

Though the stock has nearly reached its mean target price, with another strong quarter, Broadcom stock is likely to see more upside in the near term. TipRanks has assigned a Perfect 10 Smart Score to AVGO, which implies higher chances of the stock outperforming the broader market.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Broadcom Stock (NASDAQ:AVGO): Is More Upside Likely?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >