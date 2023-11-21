China Finally Bites on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and VMWare Merger

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
China Finally Bites on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and VMWare Merger
Market News

China Finally Bites on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and VMWare Merger

Story Highlights

The Broadcom / VMWare merger can finally go through, now that China dropped its resistance. Though not without an array of conditions.

It’s the merger some of us have been waiting for for months. The merger between chip stock Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and VMWare (NASDAQ:VMW) has finally received Chinese approval, and can go through. It’s proven very little in the way of good for either company, though, as Broadcom slumped nearly 1.5% in Tuesday morning’s trading session, and VMWare slid a staggering 4.7% in response.

The approval, after some delay, finally came down from the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR), who offered what might have been some of the most begrudging approval ever seen for such a measure. In fact, that approval came with several strings attached, starting with a clear commitment to “not abuse its position in several areas,” one of which was to ensure that VMWare servers would continue to work with third-party service providers. But the $69 billion merger—which was previously regarded as held up for “political reasons” has now advanced to the next stage.

The Timing Was Perhaps the Most Impressive Part

Interestingly, China’s approval came hot on the heels of a recent meeting between Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and the United States’ President Joe Biden. During the recent APEC Summit, both countries clearly made overtures toward the other, with Biden trumpeting progress between China and the U.S., while Xi in turn declared China ready to be “a partner” to the U.S. It’s easy to wonder how much of the Broadcom / VMWare merger was dependent on that particular exchange going well. But regardless, apparently it went well enough because the last major impediment to the deal has been removed.

Which Chip Stocks are a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, interestingly, there’s a clear separation on several fronts of these two imminently-merged stocks. VMW stock is the leader in upside potential, as this Hold-rated stock comes with an 18.3% upside potential on its $169 average price target. Meanwhile, Strong-Buy rated AVGO stock comes with just a 0.23% upside potential with an average price target of $984.94.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
China Finally Bites on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and VMWare Merger
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >