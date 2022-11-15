BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) Lands a “Perfect 10” Smart Score

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) Lands a “Perfect 10” Smart Score

Story Highlights

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale sport a “Perfect 10” Smart Score, implying it has the potential to beat the broader market averages.

BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) is now a part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. The coveted list has stocks more likely to outperform the benchmark index. For instance, shares carrying a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a significant margin (see the graph below). 

Here’s Why BJ Landed a “Perfect 10” Smart Score

BJ’s Wholesale’s entry in the “Perfect 10” Smart Score list shouldn’t surprise much. The leading warehouse club operator continues to deliver solid financials on the back of a growing membership base and value offerings. 

Its sales have consistently increased over the past several quarters (learn more about BJ’s financials here). Further, its lean cost structure, strong balance sheet (with a low net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio), and acceleration in new club openings augur well for growth. 

What stands out is the increase in the higher-tier membership penetration rate. In Q2, its higher tier membership penetration increased to 37%, up 400 basis points year-over-year. These higher-tier members spend more and have higher retention, which is good for the company. 

Highlighting the increase in higher tier membership base, Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe said, “these higher-tiered members are more valuable due to their higher spend and greater loyalty, thereby helping to drive more predictable sales ahead, in our view.”

Tarlowe has a Buy recommendation on BJ stock and expects the company to gain from private-label product expansion. Moreover, the analyst believes that “BJ’s TAM (total addressable market) is expansive, given the ability to more predictably and profitably grow units. Over time, we think BJ’s can reach 350+ stores, implying +MSD% annual sq ft growth.”

What is the Price Target for BJ Stock?

BJ stock has outperformed the broader markets and is up about 13.7% year-to-date. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $80.93 implies 6.3% upside potential in BJ’s Wholesale stock.

Further, BJ stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 11 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell recommendation.

Bottom Line 

BJ’s value pricing, growing membership base, strong balance sheet, and new club openings position it well to deliver strong growth ahead. While it has a negative signal from hedge fund managers, Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio opened a new position in BJ stock in Q3 (Learn more about Dalio’s Q3 transactions here.) 

Overall, BJ stock has an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale price target raised to $90 from $86 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyBJ’s Wholesale price target raised to $90 from $86 at Deutsche Bank
4d ago
BJ
More BJ Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale price target raised to $90 from $86 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyBJ’s Wholesale price target raised to $90 from $86 at Deutsche Bank
4d ago
BJ

Latest News Feed