Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts

Story Highlights

Let’s have a look at three stocks that have witnessed strong revenue performance over the past five years and are further poised for growth.

Looking for impressive returns despite uncertain market conditions? Well, investors can use TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool to discover the Best Growth Stocks. Using this tool, one can also compare the growth stocks based on several factors, such as analyst price targetshedge fund signals, and Smart Scores, to name a few.

Unity Software (NYSE:U), Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), and Block (NYSE:SQ) are three such growth stocks that investors can consider holding for the long term. Also, Wall Street analysts see solid upside potential in these three stocks’ share prices over the next 12 months.

Let’s take a closer look at these stocks.

Unity Software

Unity is a video game software development company. The company has a commendable history of revenue growth, as it has witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 29% over the last five years. Also, it is worth highlighting that last month, Unity reported its first-ever profitable quarter on an adjusted basis since going public in September 2020.

The company’s topline is benefiting from the addition of ironSource’s (acquired in November 2022) end-to-end platform for mobile app creators. Furthermore, Unity’s efforts to diversify its offerings through strategic acquisitions bode well for long-term growth.

Is U Stock a Buy or Sell?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about U stock. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buy, five Hold, and one Sell recommendations. Further, the average price target of $41.90 implies 42.1% upside potential. Shares of the company have gained 9.6% year-to-date.

Teladoc

Teladoc Health is a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company. Its revenues have grown at a five-year CAGR of 41.9%, reflecting solid top-line growth momentum. Going forward, the company expects the challenging macroeconomic environment to persist. Despite this, the management has guided for a 6% to 11% revenue growth in the full-year 2023.

BetterHelp, the company’s mental health platform, is expected to support Teladoc’s growth story by increasing its customer base. Moreover, the company’s focus on the chronic care business is expected to drive performance, going forward.

What is the Forecast for TDOC Stock?

On TipRanks, Teladoc has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and 12 Holds. At $30.76, the average TDOC stock price target implies 21.3% upside potential. Shares have risen over 12% year-to-date

Block

Block operates as financial services and digital payments company. The company’s top line has witnessed a CAGR of 39.6% over the past five years. Strong revenue performance in the recently reported quarter helped Block lift investors’ sentiments and received admiration from several analysts.

One of the biggest growth drivers for the company is its Cash App, a one-stop financial service solution for all customers’ needs. Furthermore, the Afterpay Buy Now, Pay Later platform is likely to continue witnessing improving trends in the near term.

Is Block a Buy or Sell?

Overall, Block commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 20 Buys and five Holds. The average SQ stock price target of $99.95 suggests about 27% upside. Shares have climbed 21% so far in 2023.

Concluding Thoughts

All three stocks have delivered a decent performance in the past year despite facing several macro headwinds. Given analysts’ confidence in the stocks and their future growth prospects, investors might want to consider these stocks for deeper research.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on U

Unity management to meet with Piper Sandler
The FlyUnity management to meet with Piper Sandler
7d ago
U
Unity management to meet with Piper Sandler
U
Unity falls -16.9%
U
More U Latest News >

More News & Analysis on U

Unity management to meet with Piper Sandler
The FlyUnity management to meet with Piper Sandler
7d ago
U
Unity management to meet with Piper Sandler
The FlyUnity management to meet with Piper Sandler
8d ago
U
Unity falls -16.9%
The FlyUnity falls -16.9%
14d ago
U
More U Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >