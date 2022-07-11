tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
GB:CBG
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Banking stocks to look forward to from analyst Benjamin Toms’ basket

Story Highlights

Benjamin Toms from RBC Capital has picked two stocks which might be well-placed to weather months of inflation and interest rate hikes.

In this article:
In this article:
GB:CBG

Benjamin Toms from RBC Capital is an analyst who is mainly focused on the UK banking sector and also covers big Spanish banks – below, we’ve picked out some banking stocks he has rated.

Toms is a director at RBC Capital Markets, and previously worked with Barclays (GB:BARC) and Deloitte.

Many analysts expect a slightly dull performance for the banks in the second half of 2022, due to inflation and interest rate rises.

Toms is ranked 705 out of 7924 analysts on TipRanks and has generated an average return of 11% per rating. He has a success rate of 57% with 93 out of 162 ratings being successful.

Graphical user interface, text, application, chat or text message Description automatically generated

Let’s see two banking stocks that have a Buy rating from Toms.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (GB:BVA) is a multinational financial services company based in Spain. It has been Toms’ most profitable pick, generating a 144% gain between the period of November 2020 and November 2021.

However, RBC has now reduced the target price from €6.40 to €6.00. Toms adjusted the assessment, “To take account of inflation in Turkey. The resulting burdens for the major Spanish bank would only be partially offset by favorable exchange rate.”

Toms feels that the bank’s financial position is strong and it has enough flexibility to deal with uncertainties.

Toms said, “BBVA has consistently outperformed its peers in improving its cost-efficiency.” Toms noted that BBVA is, “well positioned with digital banking technology, and its exposure to Mexico and Turkey provides access to markets with relatively young populations, providing the potential for long-term banking growth outperformance.”

Wall Street’s take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, BBVA stock is a Moderate Buy. Out of 12 analyst ratings, there are six Buy recommendations, and six Hold recommendations.

The average BBVA price target is €6.22 with a high forecast of €7.50 and a low forecast of €4.98. The price target implies upside potential of 28%.

Close Brothers Group

Another banking stock covered by Toms is Close Brothers Group (GB:CBG). It is a UK-based merchant banking group dealing in lending, deposits, and wealth management services.

Toms has assigned a Buy rating to Close Brothers at a target price of 1300p, which is 26.7% higher than the current price. RBC has recently upgraded their recommendation and increased the target price from 1250p to 1300p. With the shares trading down at 28% YTD, analysts feel it is a good entry point.

They added, “Close Brothers’ consistency of earnings has meant that the stock has historically been defensive through recessions.”

The stock has two more buy ratings from the other analysts. The average target is 1473.8p, implying 43.7% upside potential.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

Both banking stocks, BBVA, and Close Brothers, are feeling the heat of the economic downturn, but Toms has faith in the fundamentals of both companies and is bullish on the stocks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Ends
TSLA
Abbott’s Sturgis Facility Restarts Operations
ABT
Buffett Continues to Feast on Occidental Petroleum
OXY
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 11: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Bots & Layoffs Trigger Musk’s Exit from Twitter Deal
TWTR
Amazon Expands Its Office Space in Singapore
AMZN
CVS Unveils New Role to Bolster Tech Strategy
CVS
‘Turnaround King’ Jon Lewis hopes to revive Capita’s fortunes
GB:CPI
J D Wetherspoon to announce Q4 update amid fears over cost-of-living crisis
AstraZeneca to buy TeneoTwo including experimental blood cancer treatment
GB:AZN
In this article:
GB:CBG

Latest News Feed

Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Ends
TSLA
Abbott’s Sturgis Facility Restarts Operations
ABT
Buffett Continues to Feast on Occidental Petroleum
OXY
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 11: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Bots & Layoffs Trigger Musk’s Exit from Twitter Deal
TWTR
Amazon Expands Its Office Space in Singapore
AMZN
CVS Unveils New Role to Bolster Tech Strategy
CVS
‘Turnaround King’ Jon Lewis hopes to revive Capita’s fortunes
GB:CPI
J D Wetherspoon to announce Q4 update amid fears over cost-of-living crisis
AstraZeneca to buy TeneoTwo including experimental blood cancer treatment
GB:AZN